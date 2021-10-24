Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren1RangersRangers2

St Mirren 1-2 Rangers: Alfredo Morelos scored his 100th goal in Scottish football

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring his 100th goal for Rangers
Alfredo Morelos scored his 100th goal for Rangers on his 199th appearance

Alfredo Morelos scored his 100th Rangers goal as the Scottish Premiership champions roared back from behind to beat St Mirren in Paisley.

Steven Gerrard's side returned to the top of the table, but initially trailed after Conor Ronan's stunning strike gave St Mirren a shock lead.

Kemar Roofe levelled with a penalty after Alan Power tripped Ianis Hagi.

And just moments later Morelos knocked home to spark wild celebrations for the goal that would prove to be the winner.

The win moves Rangers three points above Hearts, who dropped points on Saturday at home to Dundee.

St Mirren, who were targeting a place in the top six, remain seventh as their three-game winning streak comes to a halt.

And there was a further blow with highly-rated midfielder Jamie McGrath stretchered off late on.

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22FraserBooked at 90mins
  • 5McCarthy
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 44MillarSubstituted forMainat 76'minutes
  • 6Power
  • 16ErhahonSubstituted forFlynnat 45'minutes
  • 3TanserSubstituted forTaitat 45'minutes
  • 7McGrathSubstituted forat 89'minutes
  • 43Ronan
  • 9Brophy

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 8Flynn
  • 10Main
  • 17McAllister
  • 18Dunne
  • 20Dennis
  • 26Lyness

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2TavernierBooked at 19mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 31Barisic
  • 17Aribo
  • 10Davis
  • 4Lundstram
  • 7HagiSubstituted forArfieldat 78'minutes
  • 20MorelosBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSakalaat 69'minutes
  • 25RoofeSubstituted forPattersonat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bassey
  • 16Patterson
  • 18Kamara
  • 22Bacuna
  • 28McCrorie
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away19
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Rangers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Rangers 2.

  3. Post update

    Leon Balogun (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren).

  5. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Conor McCarthy.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Booking

    Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Nathan Patterson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).

  11. Post update

    Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).

  13. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Leon Balogun.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Ronan with a cross following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Leon Balogun (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Jamie McGrath went off injured after St. Mirren had used all subs.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Nathan Patterson replaces Kemar Roofe.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

  20. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers10721178923
2Hearts10550167920
3Dundee Utd10622106420
4Celtic106132361719
5Hibernian104331412215
6Motherwell104241213-114
7St Mirren103431318-513
8Aberdeen103251113-211
9Livingston10316915-610
10St Johnstone10235611-59
11Dundee10145818-107
12Ross County100371022-123
