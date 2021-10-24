Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Alfredo Morelos scored his 100th goal for Rangers on his 199th appearance

Alfredo Morelos scored his 100th Rangers goal as the Scottish Premiership champions roared back from behind to beat St Mirren in Paisley.

Steven Gerrard's side returned to the top of the table, but initially trailed after Conor Ronan's stunning strike gave St Mirren a shock lead.

Kemar Roofe levelled with a penalty after Alan Power tripped Ianis Hagi.

And just moments later Morelos knocked home to spark wild celebrations for the goal that would prove to be the winner.

The win moves Rangers three points above Hearts, who dropped points on Saturday at home to Dundee.

St Mirren, who were targeting a place in the top six, remain seventh as their three-game winning streak comes to a halt.

And there was a further blow with highly-rated midfielder Jamie McGrath stretchered off late on.

