Match ends, St. Mirren 1, Rangers 2.
Alfredo Morelos scored his 100th Rangers goal as the Scottish Premiership champions roared back from behind to beat St Mirren in Paisley.
Steven Gerrard's side returned to the top of the table, but initially trailed after Conor Ronan's stunning strike gave St Mirren a shock lead.
Kemar Roofe levelled with a penalty after Alan Power tripped Ianis Hagi.
And just moments later Morelos knocked home to spark wild celebrations for the goal that would prove to be the winner.
The win moves Rangers three points above Hearts, who dropped points on Saturday at home to Dundee.
St Mirren, who were targeting a place in the top six, remain seventh as their three-game winning streak comes to a halt.
And there was a further blow with highly-rated midfielder Jamie McGrath stretchered off late on.
St Mirren
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number5Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number44Player nameMillarAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number6Player namePowerAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number43Player nameRonanAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
6.19
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameTaitAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number8Player nameFlynnAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number10Player nameMainAverage rating
5.33
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlinAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number26Player nameBalogunAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number17Player nameAriboAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number7Player nameHagiAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
6.64
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number16Player namePattersonAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
5.56
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Alnwick
- 22FraserBooked at 90mins
- 5McCarthy
- 4Shaughnessy
- 44MillarSubstituted forMainat 76'minutes
- 6Power
- 16ErhahonSubstituted forFlynnat 45'minutes
- 3TanserSubstituted forTaitat 45'minutes
- 7McGrathSubstituted forat 89'minutes
- 43Ronan
- 9Brophy
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 8Flynn
- 10Main
- 17McAllister
- 18Dunne
- 20Dennis
- 26Lyness
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 33McLaughlin
- 2TavernierBooked at 19mins
- 6Goldson
- 26Balogun
- 31Barisic
- 17Aribo
- 10Davis
- 4Lundstram
- 7HagiSubstituted forArfieldat 78'minutes
- 20MorelosBooked at 44minsSubstituted forSakalaat 69'minutes
- 25RoofeSubstituted forPattersonat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Bassey
- 16Patterson
- 18Kamara
- 22Bacuna
- 28McCrorie
- 30Sakala
- 37Arfield
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Rangers 2.
Post update
Leon Balogun (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Shaughnessy (St. Mirren).
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Conor McCarthy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Nathan Patterson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren).
Post update
Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Richard Tait (St. Mirren).
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Leon Balogun.
Post update
Attempt missed. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Ronan with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Leon Balogun (Rangers).
Post update
Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Jamie McGrath went off injured after St. Mirren had used all subs.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Nathan Patterson replaces Kemar Roofe.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Post update
Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.