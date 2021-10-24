Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren1RangersRangers0

St Mirren v Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlnwick
    Average rating

    6.14

  2. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    6.43

  3. Squad number5Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    6.67

  4. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    7.37

  5. Squad number44Player nameMillar
    Average rating

    7.18

  6. Squad number6Player namePower
    Average rating

    6.61

  7. Squad number16Player nameErhahon
    Average rating

    7.11

  8. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    7.33

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    6.81

  10. Squad number43Player nameRonan
    Average rating

    7.28

  11. Squad number9Player nameBrophy
    Average rating

    7.88

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlin
    Average rating

    4.45

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.19

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.32

  4. Squad number26Player nameBalogun
    Average rating

    5.04

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    4.61

  6. Squad number17Player nameAribo
    Average rating

    5.11

  7. Squad number10Player nameDavis
    Average rating

    4.83

  8. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    4.63

  9. Squad number7Player nameHagi
    Average rating

    4.96

  10. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.53

  11. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    5.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

St Mirren

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Alnwick
  • 22Fraser
  • 5McCarthy
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 44Millar
  • 6Power
  • 16Erhahon
  • 3Tanser
  • 7McGrath
  • 43Ronan
  • 9Brophy

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 8Flynn
  • 10Main
  • 17McAllister
  • 18Dunne
  • 20Dennis
  • 26Lyness

Rangers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33McLaughlin
  • 2TavernierBooked at 19mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Balogun
  • 31Barisic
  • 17Aribo
  • 10Davis
  • 4Lundstram
  • 7Hagi
  • 20Morelos
  • 25Roofe

Substitutes

  • 3Bassey
  • 16Patterson
  • 18Kamara
  • 22Bacuna
  • 28McCrorie
  • 30Sakala
  • 37Arfield
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Leon Balogun (Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Millar (St. Mirren).

  9. Post update

    Leon Balogun (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    James Tavernier (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

  16. Post update

    Offside, St. Mirren. Connor Ronan tries a through ball, but Jamie McGrath is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).

  18. Post update

    Matthew Millar (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! St. Mirren 1, Rangers 0. Connor Ronan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts10550167920
2Rangers10622158720
3Dundee Utd10622106420
4Celtic106132361719
5St Mirren104421316-316
6Hibernian104331412215
7Motherwell104241213-114
8Aberdeen103251113-211
9Livingston10316915-610
10St Johnstone10235611-59
11Dundee10145818-107
12Ross County100371022-123
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport