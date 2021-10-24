St Mirren v Rangers

Attempt blocked. Ianis Hagi (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
St Mirren
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlnwickAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number22Player nameFraserAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number5Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number4Player nameShaughnessyAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number44Player nameMillarAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number6Player namePowerAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number16Player nameErhahonAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number3Player nameTanserAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number7Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number43Player nameRonanAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number9Player nameBrophyAverage rating
7.88
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number33Player nameMcLaughlinAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number26Player nameBalogunAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number17Player nameAriboAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number10Player nameDavisAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number7Player nameHagiAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number25Player nameRoofeAverage rating
5.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Alnwick
- 22Fraser
- 5McCarthy
- 4Shaughnessy
- 44Millar
- 6Power
- 16Erhahon
- 3Tanser
- 7McGrath
- 43Ronan
- 9Brophy
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 8Flynn
- 10Main
- 17McAllister
- 18Dunne
- 20Dennis
- 26Lyness
Rangers
Formation 4-3-3
- 33McLaughlin
- 2TavernierBooked at 19mins
- 6Goldson
- 26Balogun
- 31Barisic
- 17Aribo
- 10Davis
- 4Lundstram
- 7Hagi
- 20Morelos
- 25Roofe
Substitutes
- 3Bassey
- 16Patterson
- 18Kamara
- 22Bacuna
- 28McCrorie
- 30Sakala
- 37Arfield
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Attempt saved. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Foul by Leon Balogun (Rangers).
Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Millar (St. Mirren).
Leon Balogun (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Scott Tanser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
James Tavernier (Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Alan Power (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).
Offside, St. Mirren. Connor Ronan tries a through ball, but Jamie McGrath is caught offside.
Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).
Matthew Millar (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Rangers 0. Connor Ronan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.