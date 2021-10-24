Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0FulhamFulham4

Nottingham Forest 0-4 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores twice as Cottagers cruise at City Ground

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic has 17 goals this season - having also scored two for Serbia

Nottingham Forest suffered their first setback since Steve Cooper became manager as Fulham reclaimed second place in the Championship with a decisive victory at the City Ground.

An own goal by Djed Spence gave the Londoners a half-time lead, with neither side at their best going forward.

Lewis Grabban wasted a chance to equalise after the break and Fulham ran away with the game by scoring three more in nine minutes.

Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed his 14th and 15th league goals of the season, the second from the penalty spot after a foul on Denis Odoi, either side of a strike by Neeskens Kebano.

The win lifted Fulham above West Bromwich Albion, who beat Bristol City on Saturday, but the Cottagers are still five points behind leaders Bournemouth, with Forest down in 15th.

After managing only one point from the first seven games of the season under Chris Hughton, Forest had made big strides with four wins and a draw since former Swansea boss Cooper was appointed as his successor.

But they were unlucky early on when Mitrovic flicked on Jean-Michael Seri's corner and the ball deflected in off on-loan Middlesbrough wing-back Spence.

Brennan Johnson flashed a shot wide in reply, but Forest's best opportunity fell to Grabban, who swept the ball over the bar from Philip Zinckernagel's cross.

A defensive mix-up left Mitrovic with a chance he could not miss to double the lead and Kebano beat Forest keeper Brice Samba at the near post after a one-two with Harry Wilson.

The Forest keeper guessed correctly but could not quite manage to keep out Mitrovic's spot-kick after Odoi was fouled by Ryan Yates and the closest the home side came to a consolation was Joe Lolley's low free-kick, which Marek Rodak just managed to claw away.

Forest are next in action away to QPR on Friday, with Fulham - who have now won on three successive league visits to the City Ground for the first time since the 1950s - at home to promotion rivals West Brom the following day.

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30SambaBooked at 67mins
  • 4Worrall
  • 3FigueiredoSubstituted forMightenat 60'minutes
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22YatesBooked at 66mins
  • 8ColbackBooked at 16minsSubstituted forGarnerat 51'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 15Lowe
  • 11ZinckernagelBooked at 58minsSubstituted forLolleyat 62'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 7Grabban

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 13Bong
  • 17Mighten
  • 21Ojeda
  • 23Lolley
  • 33Taylor
  • 37Garner

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4OdoiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTeteat 77'minutes
  • 16Tosin
  • 13ReamBooked at 38mins
  • 33RobinsonBooked at 69mins
  • 24Seri
  • 10Cairney
  • 8WilsonBooked at 77mins
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forOnomahat 71'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 6Reed
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 25Onomah
  • 65Stansfield
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
27,470

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Josh Onomah.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).

  6. Post update

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).

  10. Post update

    Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Onomah (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).

  17. Post update

    Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Kenny Tete replaces Denis Odoi.

  19. Booking

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth1410402481634
2Fulham1492333141929
3West Brom1484225111428
4Coventry147342017324
5Luton145632318521
6Middlesbrough146351713421
7QPR146352522321
8Huddersfield146351817121
9Stoke146351716121
10Millwall145631515021
11Blackpool146351718-121
12Blackburn145542317620
13Reading146172024-419
14Sheff Utd145362021-118
15Nottm Forest145271820-217
16Swansea144551517-217
17Bristol City144461520-516
18Birmingham144461217-516
19Preston143651418-415
20Peterborough144281627-1114
21Cardiff143291226-1411
22Hull14239920-119
23Barnsley14158920-118
24Derby143831011-15
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport