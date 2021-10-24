Match ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4.
Nottingham Forest suffered their first setback since Steve Cooper became manager as Fulham reclaimed second place in the Championship with a decisive victory at the City Ground.
An own goal by Djed Spence gave the Londoners a half-time lead, with neither side at their best going forward.
Lewis Grabban wasted a chance to equalise after the break and Fulham ran away with the game by scoring three more in nine minutes.
Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed his 14th and 15th league goals of the season, the second from the penalty spot after a foul on Denis Odoi, either side of a strike by Neeskens Kebano.
The win lifted Fulham above West Bromwich Albion, who beat Bristol City on Saturday, but the Cottagers are still five points behind leaders Bournemouth, with Forest down in 15th.
After managing only one point from the first seven games of the season under Chris Hughton, Forest had made big strides with four wins and a draw since former Swansea boss Cooper was appointed as his successor.
But they were unlucky early on when Mitrovic flicked on Jean-Michael Seri's corner and the ball deflected in off on-loan Middlesbrough wing-back Spence.
Brennan Johnson flashed a shot wide in reply, but Forest's best opportunity fell to Grabban, who swept the ball over the bar from Philip Zinckernagel's cross.
A defensive mix-up left Mitrovic with a chance he could not miss to double the lead and Kebano beat Forest keeper Brice Samba at the near post after a one-two with Harry Wilson.
The Forest keeper guessed correctly but could not quite manage to keep out Mitrovic's spot-kick after Odoi was fouled by Ryan Yates and the closest the home side came to a consolation was Joe Lolley's low free-kick, which Marek Rodak just managed to claw away.
Forest are next in action away to QPR on Friday, with Fulham - who have now won on three successive league visits to the City Ground for the first time since the 1950s - at home to promotion rivals West Brom the following day.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30SambaBooked at 67mins
- 4Worrall
- 3FigueiredoSubstituted forMightenat 60'minutes
- 26McKenna
- 2Spence
- 22YatesBooked at 66mins
- 8ColbackBooked at 16minsSubstituted forGarnerat 51'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 15Lowe
- 11ZinckernagelBooked at 58minsSubstituted forLolleyat 62'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 7Grabban
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 13Bong
- 17Mighten
- 21Ojeda
- 23Lolley
- 33Taylor
- 37Garner
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 4OdoiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTeteat 77'minutes
- 16Tosin
- 13ReamBooked at 38mins
- 33RobinsonBooked at 69mins
- 24Seri
- 10Cairney
- 8WilsonBooked at 77mins
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 7KebanoSubstituted forOnomahat 71'minutes
- 9MitrovicSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 6Reed
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 25Onomah
- 65Stansfield
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 27,470
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 0, Fulham 4.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Josh Onomah.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Kenny Tete (Fulham).
Post update
Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham).
Post update
Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Max Lowe (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Onomah (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
Post update
Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Fulham).
Post update
Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Kenny Tete replaces Denis Odoi.
Booking
Harry Wilson (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Harry Wilson (Fulham) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.