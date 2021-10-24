Last updated on .From the section Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic has 17 goals this season - having also scored two for Serbia

Nottingham Forest suffered their first setback since Steve Cooper became manager as Fulham reclaimed second place in the Championship with a decisive victory at the City Ground.

An own goal by Djed Spence gave the Londoners a half-time lead, with neither side at their best going forward.

Lewis Grabban wasted a chance to equalise after the break and Fulham ran away with the game by scoring three more in nine minutes.

Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed his 14th and 15th league goals of the season, the second from the penalty spot after a foul on Denis Odoi, either side of a strike by Neeskens Kebano.

The win lifted Fulham above West Bromwich Albion, who beat Bristol City on Saturday, but the Cottagers are still five points behind leaders Bournemouth, with Forest down in 15th.

After managing only one point from the first seven games of the season under Chris Hughton, Forest had made big strides with four wins and a draw since former Swansea boss Cooper was appointed as his successor.

But they were unlucky early on when Mitrovic flicked on Jean-Michael Seri's corner and the ball deflected in off on-loan Middlesbrough wing-back Spence.

Brennan Johnson flashed a shot wide in reply, but Forest's best opportunity fell to Grabban, who swept the ball over the bar from Philip Zinckernagel's cross.

A defensive mix-up left Mitrovic with a chance he could not miss to double the lead and Kebano beat Forest keeper Brice Samba at the near post after a one-two with Harry Wilson.

The Forest keeper guessed correctly but could not quite manage to keep out Mitrovic's spot-kick after Odoi was fouled by Ryan Yates and the closest the home side came to a consolation was Joe Lolley's low free-kick, which Marek Rodak just managed to claw away.

Forest are next in action away to QPR on Friday, with Fulham - who have now won on three successive league visits to the City Ground for the first time since the 1950s - at home to promotion rivals West Brom the following day.