Barnsley 2 Sheffield United 3

Barnsley 2-3 Sheffield United: Lys Mousset double leads Blades to win at Oakwell

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Lys Mousset scores for Sheffield United
Lys Mousset also scored in Sheffield United's 2-1 win over Stoke last weekend

Lys Mousset scored twice in two minutes as Sheffield United held off a Barnsley fightback at Oakwell to inflict the Tykes' sixth successive Championship defeat.

Following a dreary opening half, the Frenchman broke the deadlock by curling a right-footed shot beyond Brad Collins and then doubled the lead by converting Ben Osborn's low cross.

Jasper Moon hit the post for the Tykes, without a win in their 11 previous games, before Osborn seemingly put the match out of their reach by adding United's third.

Substitute Devante Cole scored Barnsley's first second-half goal since the opening day of the season and Aaron Leya Iseka pulled another back with eight minutes remaining, but they could not find an equaliser and head coach Markus Schopp's position looks precarious with his team next to bottom of the table.

United, meanwhile, climbed four places to 14th, pending the outcome of Sunday's later game between Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Both sides made several changes, five for the hosts and four for United, with Oli McBurnie starting up front for the Blades - having scored against them in Barnsley's 3-2 home win in April 2018, the most recent meeting between the south Yorkshire clubs.

However, there was little quality shown by either side in the opening 45 minutes which saw just one effort on target each and neither keeper seriously tested.

Markus Schopp
Markus Schopp inherited a Barnsley team that finished fifth last season when he arrived in the summer

Cauley Woodrow forced a low save from United goalkeeper Robin Olsen soon after the re-start, but the home side were stunned by Mousset's quickfire double.

He was replaced just after the hour mark as Slavisa Jokanovic sent on Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick as substitutes, with 194 Championship goals between them.

Sharp headed too high with his first opportunity, but Osborn found the bottom corner to extend the lead, leaving Barnsley with no option but to throw caution to the wind.

Cole - whose previous goal for Barnsley came during a 2014 loan spell - volleyed home after missing an easier chance when the score was 2-0 and Leya Iseka grabbed his first goal in English football with a left-footed shot after powering between two defenders.

It was, though, not quite enough for the Tykes and they are only above Wayne Rooney's Derby, who had 12 points deducted in September for going into administration.

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 40Collins
  • 20Sibbick
  • 30Helik
  • 5KitchingSubstituted forHondermarckat 74'minutes
  • 7Brittain
  • 17Gomes
  • 15Moon
  • 4Styles
  • 29AdeboyejoSubstituted forColeat 59'minutes
  • 9Woodrow
  • 28FrieserSubstituted forLeya Isekaat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 11Leya Iseka
  • 22Oduor
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 26Vita
  • 44Cole
  • 58Oularé

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Baldock
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 3StevensBooked at 56mins
  • 16Norwood
  • 4Fleck
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 67'minutes
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forBashamat 86'minutes
  • 23Osborn
  • 11MoussetBooked at 52minsSubstituted forSharpat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Basham
  • 7Brewster
  • 10Sharp
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 18Foderingham
  • 19Robinson
  • 24Hourihane
Referee:
Gavin Ward
Attendance:
15,720

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jasper Moon (Barnsley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

  5. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

  6. Post update

    Callum Brittain (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Chris Basham replaces Oliver McBurnie.

  8. Post update

    Foul by David McGoldrick (Sheffield United).

  9. Post update

    Callum Styles (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

  11. Post update

    Toby Sibbick (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Barnsley 2, Sheffield United 3. Aaron Leya Iseka (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  13. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

  14. Post update

    Claudio Gomes (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Barnsley 1, Sheffield United 3. Devante Cole (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Leya Iseka (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Devante Cole.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Ben Davies.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

  19. Post update

    Claudio Gomes (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. William Hondermarck replaces Liam Kitching.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth1410402481634
2Fulham1492330141629
3West Brom1484225111428
4Coventry147342017324
5Luton145632318521
6Middlesbrough146351713421
7QPR146352522321
8Huddersfield146351817121
9Stoke146351716121
10Millwall145631515021
11Blackpool146351718-121
12Blackburn145542317620
13Reading146172024-419
14Sheff Utd145362021-118
15Nottm Forest145271817117
16Swansea144551517-217
17Bristol City144461520-516
18Birmingham144461217-516
19Preston143651418-415
20Peterborough144281627-1114
21Cardiff143291226-1411
22Hull14239920-119
23Barnsley14158920-118
24Derby143831011-15
View full Championship table

