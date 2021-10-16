Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 'It is time to ask the question: Is Man Utd boss up to the job?’

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Since taking over in December 2018, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost 33 Premier League matches, drawing 32 and winning 58 - he has won manager of the month just once

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked a manager running only on the fumes of dwindling goodwill as he made his way to Manchester United's supporters after a shambolic 4-2 defeat at Leicester City.

As the Norwegian moved towards a discontented corner of the stadium to clap the travelling fans, he was faced with some sympathetic applause, anger and a fair few empty blue seats.

If the impression given by Leicester's two late goals is one of a close match, ignore it.

Leicester deserved their win and deserved to win by more. Manchester United deserved to lose and deserved to lose by more.

Solskjaer can be chippy under criticism but, rather like Manchester United here at Leicester, he has little in the way of any defence after they were over-run and overpowered.

United's manager looked lost at times in his technical area as Leicester, back to their best, swarmed all over a team assembled at vast expense but one lacking organisation and leadership, panicking and creaking under pressure all afternoon.

As manager, Solskjaer will take the majority of blame - but some big personalities are in the dock after this game as well. The bottom line, though, is that there is one question more people will ask with increasing validity if United's poor form continues.

Is Solskjaer is the right man to take Manchester United forward?

It is cruel but it cannot be dodged. And the evidence so far is not favourable.

First, though, there must be an exacting spotlight shone on United's players. This is not all down to Solskjaer.

Harry Maguire, to put it very politely, was ring rusty on his return from a calf strain. He ran the ball out of play with his first touch. He was robbed by Kelechi Iheanacho in the build-up to Youri Tielemans' strike to make it 1-1 and was part of a defence lacking any sort of composure. He looked well short of match fitness.

Bruno Fernandes spent much of the game complaining to referee Craig Pawson. Nemanja Matic was too slow to cope with Leicester's midfield while Paul Pogba had one of those frustrating, ineffective matches marked only by persistent fouling that ended with a yellow card.

And the biggest personality of all, Cristiano Ronaldo, was not exempt from this morass of mediocrity. He was on the margins throughout, only getting involved in flashes and unable to turn the tide in the manner of old when it went against United.

It was a grim 90 minutes for United, with Mason Greenwood - who scored a magnificent goal - one of the few who can escape criticism.

Manchester United look deflated
This was the first time Manchester United have conceded four goals in an away league game since April 2019, when they lost 4-0 at Everton

Solskjaer is now the man in the eye of the storm. He may have found a few friendly and sympathetic faces among the remaining Manchester United fans when he made a point of walking right up to them at the end but his glorious deeds as a player and admiration for the healing job he did after succeeding Jose Mourinho only goes so far.

One of the cases for Solskjaer's defence has been a similar points record to the much-celebrated Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool - and the two face each other in a potentially pivotal clash at Old Trafford next Sunday.

In his first 104 games at Liverpool. Klopp won 196 league points, while Solskjaer has claimed 194 in the same time at United. Victory on Saturday would have had him ahead of Klopp's record.

But the problem for Solskjaer is that the pace gets a lot faster from this point on. In Klopp's next 123 Premier League games, he won 283 points at an average of 2.30 per game, up from 1.88.

In other words, after an encouraging start, Klopp took Liverpool to the next level.

This United team shows no signs of being anywhere near as good as Klopp's Liverpool, who won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

This places the magnitude of next weekend's game at Old Trafford into sharp relief. It is huge for United but especially for Solskjaer because he appeared powerless to do anything to stop the match at Leicester getting away from his team.

Even his double substitution of Scott McTominay and Jesse Lingard for Greenwood and Matic when Leicester went 2-1 up smacked of an act of desperation as opposed to a considered strategy. It had the same whiff of panic that characterised Manchester United's entire performance.

This has been a poor few weeks for Manchester United and their manager.

After the elation that greeted Ronaldo's return and his two goals in the 4-1 win against Newcastle United, Solskjaer has overseen defeat by Young Boys in the Champions League, won at West Ham United before losing at home to them in the EFL Cup, went down to Aston Villa at home in the league, and won in the last seconds in Europe against Villarreal before being held at home by Everton.

And then came this shoddy show. It is not taking it too far to suggest United were reduced to a rabble in the closing stages by a rampant Leicester.

There is talent in the squad - just look at a teamsheet containing Luke Shaw, Maguire, Pogba, Ronaldo, Greenwood, Fernandes and Jadon Sancho - but too often it seems United and Solskjaer are simply hoping one of their attacking talents comes up with a moment to win a game or rescue a point rather than executing a clear plan.

It is fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants stuff. Fingers crossed that a piece of magic can do the job rather than relying on a structure. This falls at the door of the manager.

They will certainly need to do better than this against Liverpool. It will need magic and more given their respective form.

Of course, it is easy to discuss Solskjaer's future but Manchester United's hierarchy have never wavered. His assistant Mike Phelan has been given a new contract and more backroom deals are planned. Ole seems firmly at the wheel.

In any case, there is another very pertinent question: Who is actually out there to replace him?

Solskjaer now faces a huge week, with Atalanta at home in the Champions League and then Liverpool, who will have regarded United's defensive woes here as mouth-watering.

These are testing times indeed for a Manchester United manager still without a trophy and with little indication he is transforming this expensive squad into title challengers.

Something has to give after Leicester defeat - Solskjaer
Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by Eternal Optimism, today at 20:05

    The look Ronaldo gave Solksjaer and his teammates at the end spoke volumes, the players obviously dont stick to the managers game plan and Fernandes is always ordering the players around even when Maguire is on the pitch, Solksjaer should be humble that he landed the job but his arrogance and his historical references show his amaturism.
    But please dont sack him.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 20:05

    Of course he's up to the job. He's doing a great job 😊👏👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by 2Tone, today at 20:05

    Ole never was up to the job🤡, no real experience, give him another 10 years please to learn the ropes 🤣

  • Comment posted by T-101, today at 20:05

    Obviously not. I think he’d even bore customers at a drive through McDonalds.

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 20:05

    When there was no expectations or pressure he was fine. Now there is and its time to deliver he isn't up to it

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 20:05

    Ole just needs more time and more money to make the biggest club in the world the best team in the world. It's not going to happen overnight. The fans just need patience. Another transfer window or two and Man U will be the best team in the world again.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 20:04

    #OLEOUT

    Ole gunnar Solskjaer has been my personal hero since 1999.

    He needs to go.

    Yes he loves the club but so do we.

    The sooner he walks the better.

    The problem is not just his fault, it's the players and the owners.

    But we need a real manager, a new breed, younger manager like Nagelsman.

    Someone who can fix the midfield, and fix the show poines who cannot tackle and run for 400k a week

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 20:04

    Hate to say it but oles time is up. So much talent in the squad it needs leadership and direction and as much as every united fan loves ole for his playing days, I think most would accept he cannot take us any further.

    Conte has to be the next man for the job

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 20:03

    Comparing his record to Klopp but not mentioning that he took over a far worse side and had a lot less money to spend.

    He also immediately had the team playing to his philosophy, what exactly is Ole’s game plan again?

  • Comment posted by timo25, today at 20:03

    Great guy but I feel the club is too big for him to manage. But he is not at fault entirely some players aren't stepping up, the recruitment, their defence is probably the worst out of the traditional top six...there is a whole lot of things wrong at United...if arsenal win on Monday they will be just one point behind them...that says alot really for both clubs in terms of their direction.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 20:03

    Usual BBC media push for clicks when a manager loses. Ole will be given time to build. As long as they are playing attractive football he will be at the wheel.

  • Comment posted by Tiger Feet, today at 20:03

    Nothing sums up Old's reign more than the signing of Harry "Slabhead" Maguire. As Craig Revill Horwood would say, "Disaaaaster

  • Comment posted by graham radford, today at 20:02

    In my opinion he should never have got the job due to his lack of success. It’s now clear he is not up to the job, will Utd improve I doubt it. He should resign.

  • Comment posted by kinchy, today at 20:02

    Fergie would have been fuming after a game like this. Ole always seems to try and accentuate the almost non-existent positives. He needs to get real, and quick.

  • Comment posted by true, today at 20:01

    OGS is as useful as a stairlift in a bungalow

    Couldn't manage if he had klopp as his number 2

  • Comment posted by CaptainCanuck, today at 20:00

    Doesn't matter if he is up to the job. He will get the full season anyway.

  • Comment posted by theoutsider, today at 20:00

    He is not up to the job. He plays a defensive formation (4-2-3-1) and yet they only have 1 or 2 clean sheets all season. That squad is more than sufficient to compete.

  • Comment posted by tescat, today at 20:00

    Sadly, it hasn't worked for Ollie, it's time for him to go.

  • Comment posted by Salbor, today at 20:00

    No it's not time to ask the question. There are far more interesting topics in football than the weekly Old Trafford analysis. It's tedious and very boring and utterly time to be focusing on other teams who, quite frankly are far more entertaining to watch, let alone analyse.

  • Comment posted by mustaque, today at 19:59

    Ole should go now.Bring a coach who can motivate players/ swearing abilities/ arrogant enough/ and a good tactics
    United nowhere near to anything under Ole

