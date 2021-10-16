Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Stirling Albion lost ground on Scottish League 2 leaders Kelty Hearts as they were held 1-1 at home by Stranraer.

It could have been worse for second-placed Albion as they had to come from behind after Matt Yates gave the visitors a 67th-minute lead.

Adam Cummins equalised just four minutes later but Albion are now six points behind Kelty, who won 3-2 at Edinburgh City on Friday.

Forfar Athletic replaced Annan Athletic in third with a 2-0 win secured by goals from Andy Munro and Stefan McCluskey.

Cowdenbeath stay bottom after a 2-0 home loss to Stenhousemuir. A Craig Thomson own goal and a strike from Robert Thomson gave the Warriors victory.

It was also 2-0 at Cliftonhill where late goals from Callum Wilson and Jordan Morton saw Albion Rovers defeat Elgin City.