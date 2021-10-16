Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Phil Parkinson's Wrexham have won only one of their last four games in all competitions

Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton was knocked out and suffered a broken nose during the FA Cup fourth-qualifying round draw at Marine.

Lainton, 32, was replaced after only 13 minutes after a challenge from Niall Cummins which saw the Marine player booked.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson felt Cummins should have been sent off by referee Gareth Rhodes.

"The lad's just booted him straight in the face," Parkinson said.

"The ref needs to be stronger there. I haven't seen the challenge [again] yet but with my own eyes, I wasn't happy with the lad going for the ball.

"Rob's ended up unconscious on the pitch and a broken nose. I am going to look closely at that challenge because they are the type of moments in football that need to be deal with stronger than a yellow card.

"When it's a dangerous incident, that's got the chance to severely injure one of our players, questions have got to be asked."

Lainton was not taken to hospital, but is doubtful for Tuesday's replay against Marine.

"There's a protocol we have now got to follow because he was knocked clean out," Parkinson added. "We'll assess him over the next 24 hours."

Lainton was knocked out during Wrexham's draw at Bromley in November 2020, when both sides left the pitch while he received extensive treatment.