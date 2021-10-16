Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Queen's Park moved three points clear at the top of Scottish League 1 and maintained their unbeaten start after a second-half goal flurry in a 3-0 win at Dumbarton.

Grant Gillespie, Bob McHugh and Luis Longstaff netted in the space of half an hour to drop the hosts to sixth.

Cove Rangers missed the chance to stay level with Queen's, losing 4-2 at bottom club East Fife.

Aaron Steele, Kyle Connell and Scott Mercer had the hosts three up at the break before Robbie Leitch pulled one back.

But Connell grabbed his second and East Fife's fourth just three minutes later.

Cove responded through Morgyn Neill, but they could not add to their tally in the final 15 minutes as the home side earned just their second win of the season.

Airdrieonians leapfrogged Falkirk into third after a 3-0 away win, with Dylan Easton, Callum Smith and Joshua Kerr netting for Ian Murray's men.

Paul Sheerin's side are now six points adrift of top spot and drop to fifth place.

Montrose stormed into the play-off spots after thrashing Clyde 5-0. The away side opened the scoring through Lewis Milne with just two minutes on the clock.

Conrad Balatoni then diverted into his own net before Cammy Ballantyne made it three at the interval. Milne added his second and Craig Johnston completed the rout late on.

In a high-scoring third-tier weekend, Peterhead climbed above Alloa Athletic with a 4-2 victory.

Steven Boyd broke the deadlock for the home side, but Peterhead turned the game around thanks to Niah Payne's leveller and Scott Brown's penalty.

Barry Ferguson's side got themselves level before half-time through Adam King.

But Jim McInally's men earned their victory in the second period and moved up two places to seventh with goals from Russell McLean and Josh Mulligan.