Andy Appleby's company owned Derby County from 2008 to 2015

Former Derby owner Andy Appleby is among the interested parties as administrators continue to look for a buyer for the Championship club.

BBC Sport understands Appleby has registered an interest through his General Sports Worldwide (GSW) company.

GSW also involves former Rams CEO Sam Rush and Jez Moxey, who held similar roles at Stoke, Wolves and Norwich.

Derby's administrators Quantuma have already issued a number of non-disclosure agreements.

They are confident of trimming the number down to three preferred bidders by the end of the year.

However, significant movement is unlikely until meaningful discussions have been held with HMRC, who are owed around £28m, and the full extent of Derby's liabilities are known.

On Tuesday, Quantuma said it had not been approached by former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley following reports linking him with Derby.

Ashley's Sports Direct empire has its main distribution centre at Shirebrook in Derbyshire.

Derby were placed into administration on 22 September, thereby incurring a 12-point deduction from the English Football League, which dropped them to the foot of the Championship table, but they have appealed against the sanction.

The club claim the situation was caused by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore the points deduction should not apply.