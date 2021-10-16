Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Willie Kirk led Everton to the 2020 FA Cup final

Everton have sacked manager Willie Kirk after a disappointing start to the Women's Super League season.

Kirk, who was appointed in December 2018, has overseen just two wins in their opening five league games.

In a statement, Everton said they hope to have a new manager in post in time for the club's Continental Cup fixture at Leicester on 3 November.

Former Lyon manager Jean-Luc Vasseur is believed to be a potential candidate for the role.

"I am thankful to the club for the opportunity that they gave me three years ago. During that time, we have made tremendous progress both on and off the pitch and I leave the club in a better place," said 43-year-old Kirk, who led Everton to the 2020 FA Cup final at Wembley.

"Without a doubt, the highlight was the FA Cup final less than a year ago, a memory that will stay with me forever.

"Unfortunately, this season has not started the way we anticipated, due to a very tough opening fixture list and the rebuilding of a squad with eight new players.

"I have no doubt the talented squad that I leave behind can go on to have a very bright future."

Everton currently sit eighth in the WSL table, nine points behind leaders Arsenal. The Blues finished fifth in the WSL last season.

Kirk previously managed Bristol City in the WSL, and was an assistant to Casey Stoney at Manchester United before taking the Everton job.