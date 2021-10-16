Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The top three sides in SWPL 1 feature in Sunday's live games on the BBC.

Third-placed Celtic host Spartans at 13:00 BST, with the match live on the BBC Sport website and app.

And defending champions Glasgow City welcome top-of-the-table Rangers at 16:10. That game is available on the BBC Sport website and app and BBC Alba.

Both matches will also be available on BBC iPlayer and highlights of all five of Sunday's fixtures will be shown on BBC Scotland on Monday at 19:00.

The Sportscene show will include the best bits of Hibernian v Aberdeen, Partick Thistle v Hamilton and Motherwell v Hearts.