Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is an ideal manager for Newcastle, says Robbie Savage but the former Premier League midfielder why the St James' PArk club would want to get rid of incumbent Steve Bruce. (Mirror via Record external-link )

Hearts defender Michael Smith urges the Tynecastle side to "keep 11 on the pitch" against Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday, having been dismissed there during a 2018 defeat. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou jokes he lit prayed during his native Australia's World Cup qualifying defeat by Japan and was relieved Tom Rogic and Kyogo Furuhashi came through unscathed. (Sun) external-link

Mikey Johnston is back from injury to make in Celtic's squad for Saturday's trip to face Motherwell. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist says Aberdeen and Celtic were both "bang average" in their recent encounter but also described his former Ibrox side as "extremely average". (BT Sport via Sun external-link )

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell admits it was "annoying" going into the international break with defeat by Rangers but says it has allowed Jack Ross' side to "work on a few things". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Martin Boyle will be assessed by Hibs before Saturday's meeting with Dundee United following his exertions with Australia during the international break. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander has backed Tony Watt to fill suspended Lyndon Dykes' boots in Scotland's next World Cup qualifier against Moldova next month. (Record) external-link

Livingston forward Bruce Anderson received support from Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan after suffering a diabetes attack during the club's recent meeting. Allan is also a diabetes sufferer. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown jokes he has "never heard" of Dundee forward and former Celtic team-mate Leigh Griffiths before their Saturday evening encounter, before adding: "His left foot is an absolute wand." (Record) external-link