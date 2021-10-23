Maidenhead United v Woking

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United17:20WokingWoking
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Grimsby
|12
|8
|3
|1
|25
|11
|14
|27
|2
|Boreham Wood
|12
|7
|4
|1
|17
|9
|8
|25
|3
|Halifax
|12
|7
|3
|2
|20
|10
|10
|24
|4
|Chesterfield
|12
|6
|5
|1
|22
|10
|12
|23
|5
|Bromley
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20
|10
|10
|20
|6
|Dag & Red
|12
|6
|2
|4
|24
|16
|8
|20
|7
|Altrincham
|11
|6
|2
|3
|19
|13
|6
|20
|8
|Solihull Moors
|12
|5
|5
|2
|17
|15
|2
|20
|9
|Notts County
|12
|5
|4
|3
|20
|15
|5
|19
|10
|Stockport
|11
|5
|3
|3
|9
|11
|-2
|18
|11
|Woking
|9
|5
|0
|4
|18
|11
|7
|15
|12
|Wrexham
|10
|3
|5
|2
|12
|11
|1
|14
|13
|Eastleigh
|11
|3
|4
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|13
|14
|Yeovil
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|10
|-1
|12
|15
|Torquay
|12
|3
|3
|6
|16
|22
|-6
|12
|16
|Wealdstone
|12
|2
|5
|5
|10
|18
|-8
|11
|17
|Barnet
|12
|2
|5
|5
|13
|22
|-9
|11
|18
|King's Lynn
|11
|2
|3
|6
|11
|18
|-7
|9
|19
|Southend
|11
|2
|3
|6
|7
|16
|-9
|9
|20
|Weymouth
|12
|2
|3
|7
|13
|23
|-10
|9
|21
|Aldershot
|11
|2
|2
|7
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|22
|Maidenhead United
|10
|2
|2
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|23
|Dover
|11
|0
|3
|8
|6
|22
|-16
|-9
