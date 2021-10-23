National League
Notts County v Stockport County

National League

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Patterson
  • 4Cameron
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 18Palmer
  • 3Taylor
  • 2Brindley
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 6O'Brien
  • 17Vincent
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 10Roberts
  • 11Nemane
  • 14Francis
  • 23Chicksen

Stockport

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Ross
  • 3Kitching
  • 4Hogan
  • 9Madden
  • 7Southam-Hales
  • 5Palmer
  • 8Rooney
  • 16Keane
  • 18Croasdale
  • 22Quigley
  • 27Crankshaw

Substitutes

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 10Whitfield
  • 14Collar
  • 23Sarcevic
  • 28Pye
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby1283125111427
2Boreham Wood12741179825
3Halifax1273220101024
4Chesterfield1265122101223
5Bromley1062220101020
6Dag & Red126242416820
7Altrincham116231913620
8Solihull Moors125521715220
9Notts County125432015519
10Stockport11533911-218
11Woking95041811715
12Wrexham103521211114
13Eastleigh113441417-313
14Yeovil10334910-112
15Torquay123361622-612
16Wealdstone122551018-811
17Barnet122551322-911
18King's Lynn112361118-79
19Southend11236716-99
20Weymouth122371323-109
21Aldershot112271117-68
22Maidenhead United102261117-68
23Dover11038622-16-9
View full National League table

