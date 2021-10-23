Match ends, Leeds United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Rodrigo kept his nerve to convert an injury-time penalty as Leeds snatched a draw from their Premier League clash with Wolves at Elland Road.
Wolves looked to be heading for a fourth successive top-flight win for the first time since 1972 after Hwang Hee-chan gave them a first-half lead.
But the introduction of 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt by Leeds just after the hour proved an inspired move by Marcelo Bielsa.
The former Wigan forward brought a superb save out of Jose Sa and then, as Leeds piled forward at the end, weaved his way into the box, where he was brought down by Nelson Semedo.
The result keeps Leeds outside the relegation zone but seems to have come at a price as playmaker Raphinha needed to be helped down the tunnel after being caught by Romain Saiss' sliding tackle.
Gelhardt saves the day for Leeds
It was perhaps no surprise Rodrigo snapped the corner flag in delight as he ran away to celebrate after sending Sa the wrong way.
As with his team as a whole, it was a frustrating afternoon for Leeds.
The rapturous reception Kalvin Phillips received as he emerged for his first warm-up of the day after being named on the bench by Bielsa after recovering from a calf strain was an indication of how key the England midfielder is to the West Yorkshire side.
With Patrick Bamford sidelined as well since the middle of September, it is little wonder Leeds have lacked the decisive edge that earned them so many plaudits last season.
The sight of Raphinha sprinting back 40 yards into a Leeds half empty other than goalkeeper Illan Meslier to retrieve the ball after it had been hacked clear by the Wolves defence was not really the way the hosts needed him to be in possession.
Chances were few and far between for Rodrigo and, until Gelhardt was introduced, the best Leeds could manage were efforts from Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts, neither of which threatened the Wolves goal.
The fear for Leeds now will be the length of Raphinha's absence, although at least Phillips should be available for a very important trip to bottom club Norwich next weekend.
Four in six for loan star Hwang
Wolves inserted an option to buy into the loan deal that brought Hwang to Molineux from RB Leipzig at the end of August.
Given the forward's impact already, it might be worth triggering it.
With the exception of Jimenez, Wolves have found goals hard to come by since they returned to the top flight in 2018 and when the Mexican suffered a fractured skull in November that ruled him out for the rest of last season, the failing almost landed them in trouble.
There was nothing pretty about Hwang's latest effort. Fast reactions meant he was able to get a shot off after Jimenez's effort hit him. Questions should be asked of Harrison though after the former England Under-21 international opted to move in for a tackle on Semedo by the touchline, when the Portuguese wing-back was going nowhere.
Harrison's error allowed Semedo to skip into a danger-area, after which Leeds were always in trouble.
Wolves were largely content to sit on what they had after that, earning the ire of the home fans for the number of times they went down following tackles.
It also appeared objects were thrown towards the visiting players by fans behind the goal Wolves defended in the second-half, although referee Robert Jones did not seem to get involved.
Player of the match
GelhardtJoe Gelhardt
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number38Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number46Player nameShackletonAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number11Player nameRobertsAverage rating
4.88
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-ChanAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number9Player nameJiménezAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number1Player nameJosé SáAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number16Player nameCoadyAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number23Player nameKilmanAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number37Player nameTraoréAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number27Player nameSaïssAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number3Player nameAït-NouriAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number28Player nameJoão MoutinhoAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number22Player nameNélson SemedoAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number10Player nameDaniel PodenceAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number2Player nameHoeverAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number8Player nameRúben NevesAverage rating
4.72
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Meslier
- 46ShackletonBooked at 65mins
- 14Llorente
- 6Cooper
- 15Dallas
- 10RaphinhaSubstituted forSummervilleat 54'minutes
- 21Struijk
- 43KlichSubstituted forGelhardtat 63'minutes
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutes
- 20James
- 19RodrigoBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Forshaw
- 11Roberts
- 13Klaesson
- 23Phillips
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 35Cresswell
- 37Drameh
- 38Summerville
Wolves
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 23KilmanBooked at 50mins
- 16Coady
- 27SaïssBooked at 53mins
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 32Dendoncker
- 28João MoutinhoBooked at 5minsSubstituted forNevesat 90'minutes
- 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forHoeverat 83'minutes
- 37TraoréSubstituted forPodenceat 76'minutes
- 26Hwang Hee-Chan
- 9Jiménez
Substitutes
- 2Hoever
- 8Neves
- 10Podence
- 11Machado Trincão
- 13Moulden
- 17Fábio Silva
- 21Ruddy
- 39Cundle
- 77Campbell
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 36,475
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
Post update
Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).
Post update
Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
Booking
Rodrigo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Post update
Goal! Leeds United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Rodrigo (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jamie Shackleton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Sá.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves replaces João Moutinho because of an injury.
Post update
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
Should have enough to survive.
Stunning from Geldhart
A great watch for partisans and neutrals alike!!
May have a chance of staying up 🤞