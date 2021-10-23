Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Rodrigo's penalty was one of 18 shots at goal by Leeds against Wolves

Rodrigo kept his nerve to convert an injury-time penalty as Leeds snatched a draw from their Premier League clash with Wolves at Elland Road.

Wolves looked to be heading for a fourth successive top-flight win for the first time since 1972 after Hwang Hee-chan gave them a first-half lead.

But the introduction of 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt by Leeds just after the hour proved an inspired move by Marcelo Bielsa.

The former Wigan forward brought a superb save out of Jose Sa and then, as Leeds piled forward at the end, weaved his way into the box, where he was brought down by Nelson Semedo.

The result keeps Leeds outside the relegation zone but seems to have come at a price as playmaker Raphinha needed to be helped down the tunnel after being caught by Romain Saiss' sliding tackle.

Gelhardt saves the day for Leeds

It was perhaps no surprise Rodrigo snapped the corner flag in delight as he ran away to celebrate after sending Sa the wrong way.

As with his team as a whole, it was a frustrating afternoon for Leeds.

The rapturous reception Kalvin Phillips received as he emerged for his first warm-up of the day after being named on the bench by Bielsa after recovering from a calf strain was an indication of how key the England midfielder is to the West Yorkshire side.

With Patrick Bamford sidelined as well since the middle of September, it is little wonder Leeds have lacked the decisive edge that earned them so many plaudits last season.

The sight of Raphinha sprinting back 40 yards into a Leeds half empty other than goalkeeper Illan Meslier to retrieve the ball after it had been hacked clear by the Wolves defence was not really the way the hosts needed him to be in possession.

Chances were few and far between for Rodrigo and, until Gelhardt was introduced, the best Leeds could manage were efforts from Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts, neither of which threatened the Wolves goal.

The fear for Leeds now will be the length of Raphinha's absence, although at least Phillips should be available for a very important trip to bottom club Norwich next weekend.

Four in six for loan star Hwang

Wolves inserted an option to buy into the loan deal that brought Hwang to Molineux from RB Leipzig at the end of August.

Given the forward's impact already, it might be worth triggering it.

With the exception of Jimenez, Wolves have found goals hard to come by since they returned to the top flight in 2018 and when the Mexican suffered a fractured skull in November that ruled him out for the rest of last season, the failing almost landed them in trouble.

There was nothing pretty about Hwang's latest effort. Fast reactions meant he was able to get a shot off after Jimenez's effort hit him. Questions should be asked of Harrison though after the former England Under-21 international opted to move in for a tackle on Semedo by the touchline, when the Portuguese wing-back was going nowhere.

Harrison's error allowed Semedo to skip into a danger-area, after which Leeds were always in trouble.

Wolves were largely content to sit on what they had after that, earning the ire of the home fans for the number of times they went down following tackles.

It also appeared objects were thrown towards the visiting players by fans behind the goal Wolves defended in the second-half, although referee Robert Jones did not seem to get involved.

Player of the match Gelhardt Joe Gelhardt with an average of 7.94 Leeds Leeds United Leeds United

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Leeds United Avg Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 7.94 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 6.96 Squad number 38 Player name Summerville Average rating 6.95 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 6.17 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 6.15 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 6.03 Squad number 46 Player name Shackleton Average rating 5.96 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 5.90 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 5.88 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 5.70 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 5.63 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 5.28 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 5.17 Squad number 11 Player name Roberts Average rating 4.88 Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 7.07 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 6.41 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.37 Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 6.26 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 6.26 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 6.15 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 5.96 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 5.95 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 5.94 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 5.81 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 5.73 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 5.43 Squad number 2 Player name Hoever Average rating 5.07 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 4.72

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 4-4-1-1 1 Meslier 46 Shackleton 14 Llorente 6 Cooper 15 Dallas 10 Raphinha 21 Struijk 43 Klich 22 Harrison 20 James 19 Rodrigo 1 Meslier

46 Shackleton Booked at 65mins

14 Llorente

6 Cooper

15 Dallas

10 Raphinha Substituted for Summerville at 54' minutes

21 Struijk

43 Klich Substituted for Gelhardt at 63' minutes

22 Harrison Substituted for Roberts at 45' minutes

20 James

19 Rodrigo Booked at 90mins Substitutes 4 Forshaw

11 Roberts

13 Klaesson

23 Phillips

30 Gelhardt

33 Hjelde

35 Cresswell

37 Drameh

38 Summerville Wolves Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Malheiro de Sá 23 Kilman 16 Coady 27 Saïss 22 Nélson Semedo 32 Dendoncker 28 João Moutinho 3 Aït-Nouri 37 Traoré 26 Hwang Hee-Chan 9 Jiménez 1 Malheiro de Sá

23 Kilman Booked at 50mins

16 Coady

27 Saïss Booked at 53mins

22 Nélson Semedo

32 Dendoncker

28 João Moutinho Booked at 5mins Substituted for Neves at 90' minutes

3 Aït-Nouri Substituted for Hoever at 83' minutes

37 Traoré Substituted for Podence at 76' minutes

26 Hwang Hee-Chan

9 Jiménez Substitutes 2 Hoever

8 Neves

10 Podence

11 Machado Trincão

13 Moulden

17 Fábio Silva

21 Ruddy

39 Cundle

77 Campbell Referee: Robert Jones Attendance: 36,475 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Post update Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Roberts. Post update Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United). Post update Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside. Booking Rodrigo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. Post update Goal! Leeds United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Rodrigo (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner. Post update Penalty Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt draws a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty conceded by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) after a foul in the penalty area. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jamie Shackleton. Post update Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Sá. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves replaces João Moutinho because of an injury. Post update Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nélson Semedo. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman. Post update Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez. Post update Attempt missed. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyler Roberts. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward