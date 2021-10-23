Premier League
LeedsLeeds United1WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1

Leeds United 1-1 Wolves: Rodrigo strikes late to earn point for Whites

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Rodrigo celebrating
Rodrigo's penalty was one of 18 shots at goal by Leeds against Wolves

Rodrigo kept his nerve to convert an injury-time penalty as Leeds snatched a draw from their Premier League clash with Wolves at Elland Road.

Wolves looked to be heading for a fourth successive top-flight win for the first time since 1972 after Hwang Hee-chan gave them a first-half lead.

But the introduction of 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt by Leeds just after the hour proved an inspired move by Marcelo Bielsa.

The former Wigan forward brought a superb save out of Jose Sa and then, as Leeds piled forward at the end, weaved his way into the box, where he was brought down by Nelson Semedo.

The result keeps Leeds outside the relegation zone but seems to have come at a price as playmaker Raphinha needed to be helped down the tunnel after being caught by Romain Saiss' sliding tackle.

Gelhardt saves the day for Leeds

It was perhaps no surprise Rodrigo snapped the corner flag in delight as he ran away to celebrate after sending Sa the wrong way.

As with his team as a whole, it was a frustrating afternoon for Leeds.

The rapturous reception Kalvin Phillips received as he emerged for his first warm-up of the day after being named on the bench by Bielsa after recovering from a calf strain was an indication of how key the England midfielder is to the West Yorkshire side.

With Patrick Bamford sidelined as well since the middle of September, it is little wonder Leeds have lacked the decisive edge that earned them so many plaudits last season.

The sight of Raphinha sprinting back 40 yards into a Leeds half empty other than goalkeeper Illan Meslier to retrieve the ball after it had been hacked clear by the Wolves defence was not really the way the hosts needed him to be in possession.

Chances were few and far between for Rodrigo and, until Gelhardt was introduced, the best Leeds could manage were efforts from Jack Harrison and Tyler Roberts, neither of which threatened the Wolves goal.

The fear for Leeds now will be the length of Raphinha's absence, although at least Phillips should be available for a very important trip to bottom club Norwich next weekend.

Four in six for loan star Hwang

Wolves inserted an option to buy into the loan deal that brought Hwang to Molineux from RB Leipzig at the end of August.

Given the forward's impact already, it might be worth triggering it.

With the exception of Jimenez, Wolves have found goals hard to come by since they returned to the top flight in 2018 and when the Mexican suffered a fractured skull in November that ruled him out for the rest of last season, the failing almost landed them in trouble.

There was nothing pretty about Hwang's latest effort. Fast reactions meant he was able to get a shot off after Jimenez's effort hit him. Questions should be asked of Harrison though after the former England Under-21 international opted to move in for a tackle on Semedo by the touchline, when the Portuguese wing-back was going nowhere.

Harrison's error allowed Semedo to skip into a danger-area, after which Leeds were always in trouble.

Wolves were largely content to sit on what they had after that, earning the ire of the home fans for the number of times they went down following tackles.

It also appeared objects were thrown towards the visiting players by fans behind the goal Wolves defended in the second-half, although referee Robert Jones did not seem to get involved.

Player of the match

GelhardtJoe Gelhardt

with an average of 7.94

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 46ShackletonBooked at 65mins
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Cooper
  • 15Dallas
  • 10RaphinhaSubstituted forSummervilleat 54'minutes
  • 21Struijk
  • 43KlichSubstituted forGelhardtat 63'minutes
  • 22HarrisonSubstituted forRobertsat 45'minutes
  • 20James
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Forshaw
  • 11Roberts
  • 13Klaesson
  • 23Phillips
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 33Hjelde
  • 35Cresswell
  • 37Drameh
  • 38Summerville

Wolves

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23KilmanBooked at 50mins
  • 16Coady
  • 27SaïssBooked at 53mins
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 28João MoutinhoBooked at 5minsSubstituted forNevesat 90'minutes
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forHoeverat 83'minutes
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forPodenceat 76'minutes
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 9Jiménez

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 8Neves
  • 10Podence
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 13Moulden
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 39Cundle
  • 77Campbell
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
36,475

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hwang Hee-Chan tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

  7. Booking

    Rodrigo (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Leeds United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Rodrigo (Leeds United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Leeds United. Joe Gelhardt draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jamie Shackleton.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Sá.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rúben Neves replaces João Moutinho because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.

Comments

Join the conversation

197 comments

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 17:10

    Disappointed to concede so late on but you can’t sit back and try and park the bus when only 1 nil up especially against Leeds. Bad tactics from the Wolves boss today but I’ll take a point on that second half hammering of us. That young kid who came on for Leeds looks a handful.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 17:13

      Tim replied:
      It was working until a questionable penalty.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 17:05

    Leeds deserved that point ,worked their socks off and Gelhardt is a one to watch for the future :-D

    • Reply posted by Kenny Morris, today at 17:20

      Kenny Morris replied:
      Don’t forget you stole him from Wigan.

  • Comment posted by The Phoenix, today at 17:11

    I admit we were lucky to get a point, Leeds were all over us. They really wanted a win as they've been in poor form and the fans created a great atmosphere. The Wolves players seem to freeze from the noise.

    • Reply posted by thinkb4uwrite, today at 17:49

      thinkb4uwrite replied:
      From a Leeds fan

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:10

    Listening on Wolves official commentary - sounds like we became too interested in defending that early goal, rather than causing Leeds problems. But well done Leeds for coming back - It'll be interested to see the penalty decision but credit for them coming back at us when could have been low on confidence. Onwards and upwards.... 🐺

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 17:07

    For once I was not really disappointed by the last minute goal as Wolves did not deserve to get anything out of the game. Leeds kept on going and fully deserved their goal. Lucky Wolves today and I write that as a Wolves fan. Bizarrely, our best three games this season were out first three defeats. It would be nice to play well and win.

  • Comment posted by Fatsuperman, today at 17:04

    Second season is a real challenge, the togetherness and hunger after promotion fades. Well fought by Leeds at the end - youngsters showing more desire than the senior players!

    Should have enough to survive.

    • Reply posted by Sucora, today at 17:12

      Sucora replied:
      When the players have been working out of their skins for three to four years to get us promoted and to 9th in the Premier League, then it is really only natural for them to have a period of low energy mentally and physically. We all owe all those players some slack and lots of thank yous, because as they got us to where we are now after 16 years away.

  • Comment posted by stealth, today at 17:06

    Was always going to be a tough one today against a good Leeds side. Too much sitting back and sloppy passes from wolves again, thought we might get the win but didn’t deserve it.

  • Comment posted by leedsupooltic, today at 17:03

    Yes. Totally deserved as wolves try and manage the game. With some major players out we couldn't ask for more. Great effort. ALAW

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 17:05

      paul replied:
      Leeds were pathetic

  • Comment posted by BoseMan, today at 17:12

    Finally some Bielsa-ball this season. We'll be fine once we get a few players back.
    Stunning from Geldhart

    • Reply posted by thinkb4uwrite, today at 17:48

      thinkb4uwrite replied:
      Dillusional

  • Comment posted by Alfie, today at 17:16

    Phew! Good game and we deserved the equaliser. How Roberts gets on before Geldhart is anybody’s guess. We have some brilliant youngsters and I’d like to see them given more game time when it’s obvious one or two of the more established first team are out of form at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Leeds 1920, today at 17:22

    Bielsa sticking to Bielsaball tactics because he believes in it and it’s slowly coming back. Leeds will fine, top half again.

    • Reply posted by Stray Cat, today at 17:25

      Stray Cat replied:
      worst start ever, we had more points at this stage when we were relegated...

  • Comment posted by MikeC, today at 17:03

    Gelharttttt!

    • Reply posted by Alfie, today at 17:45

      Alfie replied:
      Yes you can’t spell either. It’s Gelhardt!

  • Comment posted by Griffoss, today at 17:09

    Wolves were lucky today, Leeds by far the better of the two sides and that is with all of their injuries also.

    • Reply posted by I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS, today at 17:12

      I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS replied:
      Better for 20 mins. It’s. 90min game buttercup

  • Comment posted by Dawei, today at 17:09

    A terrific full-blooded game, played at a high tempo in front of an appreciative crowd.
    A great watch for partisans and neutrals alike!!

  • Comment posted by bigbadwolf2018, today at 17:11

    Leeds the better team I would say but a word about the penalty. We’ve had far worse things happen to us in the box this season but the appeals are always waived away. I just don’t understand the rules anymore.

  • Comment posted by beldev, today at 17:09

    Leeds need to play youngsters
    May have a chance of staying up 🤞

    • Reply posted by Sammy Whoo, today at 17:11

      Sammy Whoo replied:
      No chance....back to reality i fear

  • Comment posted by Italian white, today at 17:22

    Wolves players most have gone to the Jack Grealish school for divers.

    • Reply posted by thinkb4uwrite, today at 17:26

      thinkb4uwrite replied:
      Is that the best you can offer? Typical Leeds fan 😂

  • Comment posted by David, today at 17:20

    Fixture list hasn’t been kind to Leeds at home. Last year they lost to Wolves, West Ham and Everton, and actually have a pt more from the equivalent home games

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 17:24

      Steve replied:
      Two points more we drew with Everton as well.

  • Comment posted by ani4ani, today at 17:20

    Maybe the result that kick starts our season…easy to let their heads drop given recent results, but they kicked on and got some reward.

  • Comment posted by rothwelljohn, today at 17:10

    Wolves players falling down at the slightest touch all game and wasted time starting just after they scored in the first half. Thank god they didn’t win .

    • Reply posted by I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS, today at 17:19

      I DO LOVE BUTTERCUPS replied:
      Salty villa fan then. MIND THE GAP