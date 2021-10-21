Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raphinha has scored three of Leeds' seven league goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Raphinha is available for Leeds, having not been considered for the defeat at Southampton because of his late return from international duty.

Kalvin Phillips has overcome a calf problem but will not be rushed back, while Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Robin Koch remain out.

Wolves are likely to recall striker Raul Jimenez, who was only a substitute last weekend following his exploits with the Mexican national team.

Francisco Trincao is set to return.

The winger has completed his Covid-19 isolation period.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves are on a roll, with four wins in their past five games, and they are scoring some goals now too.

Meanwhile, Leeds lost again last week, at Southampton. This is a tricky time for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa but I think they will find some form soon - it might not happen until Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford are back though.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Jamie Johnson stars Elena Cole and Haydn Craven

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are aiming to beat Leeds in six consecutive league matches for the first time.

Leeds have lost five of the past seven league meetings at home, including each of the last three without scoring.

Leeds United

Leeds have one win in eight league games this season, their fewest at this stage of a top-flight campaign for 40 years.

Six points from eight matches so far corresponds to their worst start to any league season since 1988.

They have won just 18% of their Premier League fixtures without Kalvin Phillips (2 of 11), compared to a 49% win rate when he has played.

Leeds have faced an unrivalled 48 shots on target in the Premier League prior to the latest round of matches.

No side has conceded more second-half goals in the division this season than the 11 by Leeds.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bruno Lage's side have won four of their past five league matches, compared to three victories in their previous 16 attempts.

Wolves are looking to win four consecutive top-flight games for the first time since January 1972.

They could also set a club record on Saturday of four Premier League away wins in a row.

Only one of Wolves' eight league goals this season was scored in the first half. Since returning to the top flight in 2018, they have failed to score before half-time in 88 of their 122 fixtures.

My Leeds United XI Choose your Leeds United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Wolverhampton Wanderers XI Choose your Wolves starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team