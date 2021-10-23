Match ends, Southampton 2, Burnley 2.
Maxwel Cornet scored twice as Burnley claimed a point in an entertaining draw with Southampton at St Mary's.
Burnley are yet to win this season but Cornet smashed in an impressive equaliser to share the spoils.
Cornet had given the visitors the lead before the impressive Tino Livramento equalised for Saints.
The hosts grew into the game and went in front when Armando Broja scored his second goal in as many games to capitalise on James Tarkowski's mistake.
Cornet's third Premier League goal in as many starts was not enough to lift the Clarets out of the relegation zone and they remain 18th.
Saint drop to 16th after Watford's win at Everton, four points above Burnley.
New signings shine on the south coast
October may be too early for games to be dubbed six pointers, but this one was a 'must not lose' rather than a 'must win'.
Both Southampton and winless Burnley have had disappointing starts to the season, although the former ended their run of seven matches without victory with three points against Leeds in their last outing.
With just four points separating the sides at the wrong end of the table, Burnley started well as Cornet, the club's £15m record summer signing from Lyon, headed them into the lead from a Matthew Lowton cross.
Saints were sloppy but their main threat came down the right through teenage full-back Livramento, who joined from Chelsea in the summer.
He delivered several testing crosses into the Burnley box before cutting in on his left and hitting the post with a curling effort.
His reward finally came as he rose highest to head Nathan Redmond's corner into the roof of the net, before Chelsea loanee Broja drove at goal and fired his side in front, after Tarkowski played the ball straight to Ibrahima Diallo.
Livramento, 18, and Broja, 20, have played together in the Chelsea academy since the age of nine but Saints are the beneficiaries of the Cobham production machine.
Ivory Coast international Cornet showed his class again as he span his defender to smash in the equaliser, and all three players will be key to their side's chances of moving away from danger this season.
Player of the match
BrojaArmando Broja
Southampton
Avg
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCarthy
- 21Livramento
- 35Bednarek
- 22Salisu
- 15Perraud
- 32WalcottSubstituted forS Armstrongat 74'minutes
- 6Romeu
- 27Diallo
- 24ElyounoussiBooked at 81mins
- 18BrojaSubstituted forAdamsat 79'minutes
- 11RedmondSubstituted forA Armstrongat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker-Peters
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 9A Armstrong
- 10Adams
- 17S Armstrong
- 19Djenepo
- 23Tella
- 43Valery
- 44Forster
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 2Lowton
- 22Collins
- 5Tarkowski
- 3Taylor
- 11McNeil
- 18WestwoodBooked at 72mins
- 4CorkBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRodriguezat 70'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 20CornetSubstituted forGudmundssonat 78'minutes
- 8Brownhill
- 9WoodSubstituted forVydraat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Barnes
- 13Hennessey
- 17Lennon
- 19Rodriguez
- 23Pieters
- 26Bardsley
- 27Vydra
- 28Long
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 29,145
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Burnley 2.
Post update
Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dwight McNeil (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Chris Wood.
Post update
Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Wood (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Adam Armstrong replaces Nathan Redmond.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Che Adams (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Valentino Livramento with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Collins.
Post update
Foul by Valentino Livramento (Southampton).
Post update
Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Valentino Livramento (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross.
Booking
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).
Post update
Matthew Lowton (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
