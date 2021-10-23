Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Maxwel Cornet scored his second and third Premier League goals on his third league start for Burnley

Maxwel Cornet scored twice as Burnley claimed a point in an entertaining draw with Southampton at St Mary's.

Burnley are yet to win this season but Cornet smashed in an impressive equaliser to share the spoils.

Cornet had given the visitors the lead before the impressive Tino Livramento equalised for Saints.

The hosts grew into the game and went in front when Armando Broja scored his second goal in as many games to capitalise on James Tarkowski's mistake.

Cornet's third Premier League goal in as many starts was not enough to lift the Clarets out of the relegation zone and they remain 18th.

Saint drop to 16th after Watford's win at Everton, four points above Burnley.

New signings shine on the south coast

October may be too early for games to be dubbed six pointers, but this one was a 'must not lose' rather than a 'must win'.

Both Southampton and winless Burnley have had disappointing starts to the season, although the former ended their run of seven matches without victory with three points against Leeds in their last outing.

With just four points separating the sides at the wrong end of the table, Burnley started well as Cornet, the club's £15m record summer signing from Lyon, headed them into the lead from a Matthew Lowton cross.

Saints were sloppy but their main threat came down the right through teenage full-back Livramento, who joined from Chelsea in the summer.

He delivered several testing crosses into the Burnley box before cutting in on his left and hitting the post with a curling effort.

His reward finally came as he rose highest to head Nathan Redmond's corner into the roof of the net, before Chelsea loanee Broja drove at goal and fired his side in front, after Tarkowski played the ball straight to Ibrahima Diallo.

Livramento, 18, and Broja, 20, have played together in the Chelsea academy since the age of nine but Saints are the beneficiaries of the Cobham production machine.

Ivory Coast international Cornet showed his class again as he span his defender to smash in the equaliser, and all three players will be key to their side's chances of moving away from danger this season.

Player of the match Broja Armando Broja with an average of 7.58 Southampton Southampton Southampton

Burnley Burnley Burnley Southampton Avg Squad number 18 Player name Broja Average rating 7.58 Squad number 21 Player name Livramento Average rating 7.53 Squad number 17 Player name S Armstrong Average rating 6.76 Squad number 9 Player name A Armstrong Average rating 6.60 Squad number 22 Player name Salisu Average rating 6.47 Squad number 6 Player name Oriol Romeu Average rating 6.43 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 6.36 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 6.33 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 6.07 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 6.05 Squad number 11 Player name Redmond Average rating 5.90 Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 5.79 Squad number 32 Player name Walcott Average rating 5.64 Squad number 1 Player name McCarthy Average rating 5.63 Burnley Avg Squad number 20 Player name Cornet Average rating 7.55 Squad number 19 Player name Rodriguez Average rating 6.14 Squad number 22 Player name Collins Average rating 6.12 Squad number 27 Player name Vydra Average rating 6.07 Squad number 7 Player name Gudmundsson Average rating 6.06 Squad number 11 Player name McNeil Average rating 6.04 Squad number 1 Player name Pope Average rating 6.01 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 5.93 Squad number 18 Player name Westwood Average rating 5.86 Squad number 2 Player name Lowton Average rating 5.85 Squad number 4 Player name Cork Average rating 5.76 Squad number 5 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 5.74 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 5.68 Squad number 9 Player name Wood Average rating 5.44

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Southampton Formation 4-4-2 1 McCarthy 21 Livramento 35 Bednarek 22 Salisu 15 Perraud 32 Walcott 6 Romeu 27 Diallo 24 Elyounoussi 18 Broja 11 Redmond 1 McCarthy

21 Livramento

35 Bednarek

22 Salisu

15 Perraud

32 Walcott Substituted for S Armstrong at 74' minutes

6 Romeu

27 Diallo

24 Elyounoussi Booked at 81mins

18 Broja Substituted for Adams at 79' minutes

11 Redmond Substituted for A Armstrong at 89' minutes Substitutes 2 Walker-Peters

4 Silveira Neves Vojnovic

9 A Armstrong

10 Adams

17 S Armstrong

19 Djenepo

23 Tella

43 Valery

44 Forster Burnley Formation 4-4-2 1 Pope 2 Lowton 22 Collins 5 Tarkowski 3 Taylor 11 McNeil 18 Westwood 4 Cork 20 Cornet 8 Brownhill 9 Wood 1 Pope

2 Lowton

22 Collins

5 Tarkowski

3 Taylor

11 McNeil

18 Westwood Booked at 72mins

4 Cork Booked at 42mins Substituted for Rodriguez at 70' minutes Booked at 70mins

20 Cornet Substituted for Gudmundsson at 78' minutes

8 Brownhill

9 Wood Substituted for Vydra at 90+1' minutes Substitutes 7 Gudmundsson

10 Barnes

13 Hennessey

17 Lennon

19 Rodriguez

23 Pieters

26 Bardsley

27 Vydra

28 Long Referee: Chris Kavanagh Attendance: 29,145 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Southampton 2, Burnley 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Burnley 2. Post update Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Dwight McNeil (Burnley). Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Chris Wood. Post update Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Chris Wood (Burnley). Substitution Substitution, Southampton. Adam Armstrong replaces Nathan Redmond. Post update Attempt saved. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Attempt missed. Che Adams (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Valentino Livramento with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Collins. Post update Foul by Valentino Livramento (Southampton). Post update Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond. Post update Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi. Post update Attempt missed. Valentino Livramento (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a headed pass. Post update Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross. Booking Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton). Post update Matthew Lowton (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward