Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton2BurnleyBurnley2

Southampton 2-2 Burnley: Maxwel Cornet scores twice in entertaining draw

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments46

Maxwel Cornet
Maxwel Cornet scored his second and third Premier League goals on his third league start for Burnley

Maxwel Cornet scored twice as Burnley claimed a point in an entertaining draw with Southampton at St Mary's.

Burnley are yet to win this season but Cornet smashed in an impressive equaliser to share the spoils.

Cornet had given the visitors the lead before the impressive Tino Livramento equalised for Saints.

The hosts grew into the game and went in front when Armando Broja scored his second goal in as many games to capitalise on James Tarkowski's mistake.

Cornet's third Premier League goal in as many starts was not enough to lift the Clarets out of the relegation zone and they remain 18th.

Saint drop to 16th after Watford's win at Everton, four points above Burnley.

New signings shine on the south coast

October may be too early for games to be dubbed six pointers, but this one was a 'must not lose' rather than a 'must win'.

Both Southampton and winless Burnley have had disappointing starts to the season, although the former ended their run of seven matches without victory with three points against Leeds in their last outing.

With just four points separating the sides at the wrong end of the table, Burnley started well as Cornet, the club's £15m record summer signing from Lyon, headed them into the lead from a Matthew Lowton cross.

Saints were sloppy but their main threat came down the right through teenage full-back Livramento, who joined from Chelsea in the summer.

He delivered several testing crosses into the Burnley box before cutting in on his left and hitting the post with a curling effort.

His reward finally came as he rose highest to head Nathan Redmond's corner into the roof of the net, before Chelsea loanee Broja drove at goal and fired his side in front, after Tarkowski played the ball straight to Ibrahima Diallo.

Livramento, 18, and Broja, 20, have played together in the Chelsea academy since the age of nine but Saints are the beneficiaries of the Cobham production machine.

Ivory Coast international Cornet showed his class again as he span his defender to smash in the equaliser, and all three players will be key to their side's chances of moving away from danger this season.

Player of the match

BrojaArmando Broja

with an average of 7.58

Southampton

  1. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.58

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    7.53

  3. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.76

  4. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.60

  5. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.47

  6. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.43

  7. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    6.36

  8. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.33

  9. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    6.07

  10. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    6.05

  11. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    5.90

  12. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    5.79

  13. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    5.64

  14. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    5.63

Burnley

  1. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    7.55

  2. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    6.14

  3. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    6.12

  4. Squad number27Player nameVydra
    Average rating

    6.07

  5. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    6.06

  6. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.04

  7. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    6.01

  8. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    5.93

  9. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    5.86

  10. Squad number2Player nameLowton
    Average rating

    5.85

  11. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    5.76

  12. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    5.74

  13. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.68

  14. Squad number9Player nameWood
    Average rating

    5.44

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 21Livramento
  • 35Bednarek
  • 22Salisu
  • 15Perraud
  • 32WalcottSubstituted forS Armstrongat 74'minutes
  • 6Romeu
  • 27Diallo
  • 24ElyounoussiBooked at 81mins
  • 18BrojaSubstituted forAdamsat 79'minutes
  • 11RedmondSubstituted forA Armstrongat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10Adams
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 19Djenepo
  • 23Tella
  • 43Valery
  • 44Forster

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 2Lowton
  • 22Collins
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 3Taylor
  • 11McNeil
  • 18WestwoodBooked at 72mins
  • 4CorkBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRodriguezat 70'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 20CornetSubstituted forGudmundssonat 78'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 9WoodSubstituted forVydraat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 17Lennon
  • 19Rodriguez
  • 23Pieters
  • 26Bardsley
  • 27Vydra
  • 28Long
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
29,145

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 2, Burnley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Burnley 2.

  3. Post update

    Valentino Livramento (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dwight McNeil (Burnley).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Chris Wood.

  6. Post update

    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Chris Wood (Burnley).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Adam Armstrong replaces Nathan Redmond.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Che Adams (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Valentino Livramento with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Collins.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Valentino Livramento (Southampton).

  13. Post update

    Dwight McNeil (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valentino Livramento (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross.

  18. Booking

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).

  20. Post update

    Matthew Lowton (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by MarkDL, today at 18:11

    As Ralph says, fair result in the end. We (Saints) need points on the board asap but I like Burnley a lot - proper club, class manager and decent fans so not feeling too sore. All the best for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by crowman, today at 18:07

    Oh Saints, as a supporter you give me plenty of heartache but as I have been following you since the 60’s at the Dell I can’t jump ship now.

  • Comment posted by Inverness reds LFC, today at 18:05

    Good result, everything crossed for these 2 to go down

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:53

    Some pretty classless comments from Saints fans. It was an entertaining game so maybe you should just have sat back and enjoyed it.

  • Comment posted by rozzy51, today at 17:38

    BasedBaller
    16:56
    Hope Burnley get relegated

    Hope Southampton get relegated

    • Reply posted by CoqOVan, today at 17:45

      CoqOVan replied:
      Only three go down. Are you a Newcie supporter ?

  • Comment posted by UgandaSaint, today at 17:38

    Cornet £15m, Alan Armstrong £15m. Saints bought the wrong one.

    • Reply posted by DPC, today at 17:50

      DPC replied:
      Think you mean Adam, Alan's twin brother! 😉

  • Comment posted by Eric, today at 17:37

    The Saints ownership have seen fit to sell Ings, Betrand and Vestergaard just days before the start of this season 2+ months ago. Most of the starting eleven this season were under 25 today, and they really needed more experience in these games to ensure 3 points. You cannot expect loan signings that are under 21 to get you wins when players like Bednarek are not good enough.

    • Reply posted by LordMagpie, today at 17:56

      LordMagpie replied:
      If the players want to leave, we can't force them to stay. Unless we get owners willing to invest more than a tuppence into the club, we'll forever be scraping relegation.

  • Comment posted by UptheSaints, today at 17:30

    Redmond for shooting practice - ALL NEXT WEEK! COYS!!!! 😇

    • Reply posted by rrrrrrrr, today at 17:42

      rrrrrrrr replied:
      Not just shooting practise, his final ball is atrocious (except last week when he passed to Broja) Today he must have wasted 6 attacks in 15 minutes with atrocious balls into the box !!

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 17:20

    These days Theo is on the fringe of the play and seems half asleep most of the time. Watching him as an 18 yo, I honestly thought he was going to a really special player. Went to Arsenal and, IMO, did not realise his potential. He should be terrorising defences but does not deliver much and hardly ever plays for 90 minutes. The Theo of old would have taken the 'likes of Burnley' apart on his own.

  • Comment posted by Rocket 1, today at 17:20

    Why do Saints always play back passes when we are on the attack...
    This doesn't work, As the great Brian Clough once said, the best form of defense is attack...

  • Comment posted by Des55, today at 17:19

    Double Cornet-o please

    • Reply posted by DPC, today at 17:54

      DPC replied:
      Shame it wasn't "just one cornet-o!"

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 17:17

    Can someone tell me why the BBC deems the Women's internationals as being higher priority than the Premier League on the front page? Baffling.

    • Reply posted by sanddancer, today at 17:39

      sanddancer replied:
      I can - the women's match is a World Cup qualifier between 2 home nations. Does that answer your question?

  • Comment posted by longside1882, today at 17:13

    Southampton were a bang average team today, pity we were not at the races, they were there for the taking. Our midfield were off the pace all game. Lucky to get a point in all honesty. Their young lad Livramento was oustanding first half given the room to go forward. We move on in search of a win. UTC .

    • Reply posted by Mido12, today at 17:55

      Mido12 replied:
      You kidding me? Saints were the better team, let down by defensive lapses, I mean I think Burnley scored with their first shot on goal... Saints were at them for the vast majority of the game, there was one spell where they could have scored three goals in a couple of minutes,

      Redmond missed an absolute sitter and Livramento hit the post soon after. The same cannot be said for Burnley.

  • Comment posted by Perry Taine, today at 17:10

    "Entertaining" or not, Saints desperately needed three points from that game and will surely be deeply disappointed. Still, essentially, relegation fodder.

  • Comment posted by tonyc, today at 17:09

    Good game but can someone explain to me why Walcott is in the side . Surely Armstrong or Djenepo would be a better option . Also what is the point of substitutions so late in the game - they don’t have enough time to make an impact.

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 17:08

    Imagine starting to time waste 20 minutes into the game !

  • Comment posted by Olumide, today at 17:07

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by longside1882, today at 17:14

      longside1882 replied:
      No need pal

  • Comment posted by DonaldTrumpsWig, today at 17:06

    Another team expecting Burnley to roll over and present 3 points. Then when their equally useless team don’t score it’s Burnley’s fault for time wasting/being boring etc etc
    The thing is, Dyche will keep us up so get used to it

    • Reply posted by He said what, today at 17:17

      He said what replied:
      Burnley may well stay up. I wouldn’t put it past then.

      However, their “style” of football is about as comfortable to watch as your post is to read.

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 17:04

    Saints must start playing to strikers up top and leave Redmond out.
    One good game against a poor Leeds team and Ralph thinks he is a world better.
    Any way - unbeaten in two :)

    • Reply posted by rrrrrrrr, today at 17:44

      rrrrrrrr replied:
      He was terrible today.. back to his old self .. poor shooting, atrocious final balls