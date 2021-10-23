Premier League
EvertonEverton2WatfordWatford5

Everton 2-5 Watford: Joshua King hat-trick for Claudio Ranieri's side

By Tim OscroftBBC Sport

Joshua King
King played for Everton last season, making 11 appearances but failing to score

Joshua King's hat-trick helped Watford to a stunning first win under Claudio Ranieri as Everton collapsed in a pulsating Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Tom Davies put the hosts ahead early on but Watford equalised before the break through King from close range.

Former Hornets striker Richarlison put Everton ahead again but Juraj Kucka's header drew Watford level.

King, who didn't score for Everton during his spell there in the first half of 2021, then struck twice inside six minutes before Emmanuel Dennis put the seal on an incredible comeback.

While Watford had never won at Goodison in any competition before this match, Ranieri has happier memories of trips to Everton - this was his fifth consecutive win at the ground.

It is a second successive home defeat for Everton's former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez and some boos greeted the Spaniard's decision to replace Anthony Gordon with Richarlison in the second half.

He seemed vindicated when the Brazilian struck with a fine diving header just three minutes after coming on, but Benitez then saw his side's lead evaporate in a disastrous final 10 minutes that leaves his side in eighth place.

Watford, having started life under Ranieri with an emphatic defeat against Liverpool, climb the table to 14th - suddenly well clear of the relegation zone.

Hornets sting tentative Toffees

When Davies slid in to convert Demarai Gray's low cross from close range after three minutes it looked like being another difficult day against Merseyside opposition for Ranieri following their 5-0 thrashing at Vicarage Road a week earlier.

But while Everton failed to build on that start and were tentative, Watford took the attack to the home side in defiance of having the lowest number of shots in the Premier League - 76 - prior to this match.

King's first goal was initially ruled out for offside by referee Graham Scott but after looking at the pitchside monitor he overturned his decision because Gray had just played King onside.

Ranieri responded to Richarlison's goal by immediately throwing on Dennis and Joao Pedro.

His move soon worked, as King had the time and space to steady himself after receiving Dennis' cross for his second and then kept his head again inside the box to claim his hat-trick.

Dennis has enjoyed a good start to his Premier League career, despite Watford's struggles, and the Nigerian claimed his third goal of the season as large sections of the home support headed for the exits.

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 5Keane
  • 22Godfrey
  • 12DigneBooked at 17mins
  • 14Townsend
  • 26Davies
  • 6AllanBooked at 54mins
  • 24GordonSubstituted forRicharlisonat 60'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 11GraySubstituted forIwobiat 77'minutes
  • 33RondónBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 4Holgate
  • 7Richarlison
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 25Gbamin
  • 31Lonergan
  • 61Dobbin

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Foster
  • 2NgakiaSubstituted forNkoulouat 76'minutes
  • 5Troost-EkongBooked at 44mins
  • 15Cathcart
  • 11Masina
  • 19Sissoko
  • 23SarrSubstituted forDennisat 64'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 18TufanSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 64'minutes
  • 33Kucka
  • 29Hernández Suárez
  • 7KingBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 6Louza
  • 8Cleverley
  • 10João Pedro
  • 12Sema
  • 13Nkoulou
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Fletcher
  • 25Dennis
  • 26Bachmann
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
38,834

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 2, Watford 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 2, Watford 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Watford).

  4. Post update

    Ben Godfrey (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Salomón Rondón (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Salomón Rondón (Everton).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 2, Watford 5. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Pedro.

  9. Post update

    Ben Foster (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Adam Masina.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  13. Post update

    Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 2, Watford 4. Joshua King (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cucho Hernández (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emmanuel Dennis.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Richarlison with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Watford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jordan Pickford.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

272 comments

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:04

    I remember seeing someone slagging off Watford last week after my team dominated them. They said a small city team don't deserve to be in the premier league. Forgetting the fact that this 'small team' was the first to beat Liverpool in the 2019/20 season, was in a FA cup final only a few years prior and again proved how good they can be by thrashing Everton today.

    • Reply posted by Brian, today at 17:09

      Brian replied:
      Great points. I hate hearing teams getting slated for where they are from. Even big city teams fall from grace. Watford may have finally got that confidence to go forward. They certainly have a great manager

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:05

    Watford got walloped by 5 last Saturday by a team from Merseyside, this Saturday they go to Merseyside and wallop 5. Life is stranger than fiction as they say.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:10

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Was this a real match played today or a second rate Hollywood football movie? Sure, felt like the latter based on the final minutes.

  • Comment posted by long haul, today at 17:04

    2-1 up with 12 minutes to go and then you concede 4 goals

    Only Everton could do that 😊😊😊

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 17:08

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      (spurs)?

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 17:10

    Josh King is the world's greatest magician. He made 40000 Everton fans disappear. No smoke or mirrors used either

    • Reply posted by idan, today at 17:40

      idan replied:
      And the magic word... dilly ding dilly dong

  • Comment posted by GoodGrief, today at 17:02

    All credit to Watford. They kept going. Only Everton could concede four goals so quickly. Shambolic defending.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:07

      Raedwulf replied:
      Indeed, excellent from Watford. First ever win at Goodison too!

  • Comment posted by Bonvivant, today at 17:04

    Time for Everton to give Steve Bruce a call.

  • Comment posted by Tacca, today at 17:03

    Good job agent Rafa

    • Reply posted by Scubadoo, today at 17:46

      Scubadoo replied:
      He will be announced Toon manager tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 17:03

    HIGH 5 TO THE DILLY DING DILLY DONG GENIUS!!!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:11

      Forza Italia replied:
      It's a dilly ding dilly dong wake up call to all those who criticised Watford for bringing in Ranieri.

  • Comment posted by Happy Hornet, today at 17:11

    After last weeks thumping by Liverpool i was not expecting that!

    Well done Watford and just maybe .... Claudio is a god!!!

    • Reply posted by Freds, today at 17:27

      Freds replied:
      Watford closed the gap and then some.

  • Comment posted by HH, today at 17:09

    Fair play to the watford board for sticking with Ranieri after last Saturday. Perhaps they’ve finally learnt their lesson now?

    • Reply posted by AverageFootballFan, today at 17:18

      AverageFootballFan replied:
      Thinking that the sackaholics owning Watford would've learnt their lesson about keeping managers for longer than 5 minutes is a stretch too far, but hopefully Ranieri can stay

  • Comment posted by Mr truth, today at 17:15

    When we thumped Watford 5-0 away from home all the blue bitters were on here saying 'It's only Watford.'

    What do they think now? Karma is great.

    Everton lose the Z-Cars derby. Hammered by....Only Watford.

    • Reply posted by Miler1878, today at 17:22

      Miler1878 replied:
      No excuses apart from all the injury of course but you just got to keep going unlike the reds last year crying a river . fair play Watford congrats. I hope united hammer you REDS tomorrow from a bitter BLUE as always. 👄

  • Comment posted by scorpio09, today at 17:15

    Everton fans last week after Liverpool won 5-0.... "so what, it's only Watford "
    so what happened then blues ???

    • Reply posted by Red till Dead, today at 17:21

      Red till Dead replied:
      👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:06

    Great win Watford, what a way to forget last week’s result.
    Come on Everton, not the type of result you want if you have plans on being a top 6 team.

    • Reply posted by THOMASFOX, today at 17:13

      THOMASFOX replied:
      Everton should have lost the game 2 years ago, other than for 5 minutes at the end of each half. So what goes around comes around.

  • Comment posted by manxie1954, today at 17:03

    Amazing, Watford must be so pleased with their performance today.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 17:20

      Forza Italia replied:
      Well, certainly with the last 10 minutes of it :-)

  • Comment posted by Liverpool Red, today at 17:19

    Fantastic result for Watford. After getting smashed by Liverpool last week, to come back and smash the smaller club from Merseyside shows great resilience.

  • Comment posted by Goomantoong, today at 17:07

    Well done Watford. Southampton fan here, we play you next week at Vicarage Road. Until two hours ago I really fancied our chances. "Now, not so much"

  • Comment posted by IBB, today at 17:04

    I don’t understand this scoreline. Maybe I’m check the wrong scoreboard

    • Reply posted by boughandthebrass, today at 17:10

      boughandthebrass replied:
      You are check the wrong scoreboard? Maybe you I am check your grammar 😜

  • Comment posted by Paul urwin, today at 17:14

    Well.done agent Rafa ...its going well lol

  • Comment posted by DMarcroft, today at 17:06

    Congratulations Agent Benitez.

    Cunning plan working well.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:17

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      "I love it when a plan comes together".
      - George Peppers.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:05

    Well this was rather unexpected! Dilly ding, dilly dong!