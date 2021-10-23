Premier League
ChelseaChelsea7NorwichNorwich City0

Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City: Mount scores hat-trick as Blues thrash Canaries

By Thomas MallowsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments222

Mason Mount celebrating his goal against Norwich
Mason Mount's opener was his first Chelsea goal since their Champions League semi-final second leg win against Real Madrid in May

Mason Mount scored a hat-trick as Premier League leaders Chelsea thrashed bottom club Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side were 2-0 ahead inside 18 minutes as Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored their first goals of the season, with Mount turning provider to set up Reece James for a third goal before half-time.

Fellow defender Ben Chilwell scored for the fourth successive game to extend Chelsea's lead shortly after the restart, before Max Aarons' own goal and Mount's late double wrapped up the win.

Canaries defender Ben Gibson was sent off for two yellow cards to cap a miserable afternoon for the away side, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table and without a win this season.

Blues ease to comfortable victory

With Lukaku and Werner ruled out with injuries suffered against Malmo in midweek, Tuchel played Kai Havertz as a false nine with Mount and Hudson-Odoi either side, and together they formed a mobile front three that regularly outmanoeuvred a labouring Norwich defence.

The Canaries' lack of pressing afforded the Blues players far too much time on the ball and they ruthlessly took advantage, with the London club unlikely to have a more comfortable afternoon this season.

Norwich's failure to close Mount down gave the England midfielder time and space to score the opener from the edge of the box after just seven minutes, while Kovacic and Mount were able to set up Hudson-Odoi and James respectively to effectively end the game as a contest before the break.

Substitute Milot Rashica had an effort saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as Norwich briefly threatened to get back into the game at the start of the second half, but the rest of match turned into a procession.

Their afternoon was summed up by the sight of manager Daniel Farke with his hands outstretched on the touchline in utter bemusement at his side's defending after Chilwell scored Chelsea's fourth.

Hudson-Odoi's cross then deflected off Aarons and crept under Krul for an unfortunate own goal, before Gibson was rightly shown a second yellow card minutes later for a clumsy challenge on James.

Krul managed to save Mount's late penalty but VAR spotted he had strayed off his line, with Mount scoring the re-taken kick.

Blues substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek beat the offside trap to tee up Mount for his hat-trick in stoppage time.

It was a fitting performance for Chelsea as they paid tribute to former vice-chairman Matthew Harding, who died in a helicopter crash as he flew home from a game at Bolton 25 years ago in 1996.

It was also a poignant day Norwich, who wore T-shirts during the warm-up in support of team-mate Dan Barden following his diagnosis with testicular cancer.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    7.54

  2. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    7.63

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    7.69

  4. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    7.78

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    8.08

  6. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    7.68

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    7.80

  8. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    8.08

  9. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    8.06

  10. Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    8.07

  11. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.35

Substitutes

  1. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    7.64

  2. Squad number18Player nameBarkley
    Average rating

    7.17

  3. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    7.20

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    4.63

  2. Squad number15Player nameKabak
    Average rating

    3.59

  3. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    3.82

  4. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    3.32

  5. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    3.68

  6. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    3.44

  7. Squad number16Player nameNormann
    Average rating

    3.54

  8. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    3.57

  9. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    3.52

  10. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    3.52

  11. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    3.62

Substitutes

  1. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    3.74

  2. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    3.63

  3. Squad number44Player nameOmobamidele
    Average rating

    3.69

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 24James
  • 5JorginhoSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 64'minutes
  • 8Kovacic
  • 21Chilwell
  • 19Mount
  • 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forZiyechat 70'minutes
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forBarkleyat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Alonso
  • 4Christensen
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 22Ziyech
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 31Sarr

Norwich

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Krul
  • 15Kabak
  • 5Hanley
  • 4GibsonBooked at 65mins
  • 2Aarons
  • 20Lees-MelouBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRashicaat 45'minutes
  • 16NormannBooked at 83mins
  • 23McLean
  • 30GiannoulisSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
  • 24SargentSubstituted forOmobamideleat 69'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 7Rupp
  • 10Dowell
  • 17Rashica
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 21Williams
  • 28Gunn
  • 35Idah
  • 44Omobamidele
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home23
Away3
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 7, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 7, Norwich City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Max Aarons (Norwich City).

  6. Post update

    Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea 7, Norwich City 0. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Mason Mount tries a through ball, but Hakim Ziyech is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).

  13. Post update

    Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).

  15. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 6, Norwich City 0. Mason Mount (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea.

  17. Booking

    Mathias Normann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  18. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Mathias Normann (Norwich City) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

229 comments

  • Comment posted by WolfFace, today at 14:27

    Norwich unlucky not to get a point, if not all three.

    • Reply posted by mertymellow, today at 14:31

      mertymellow replied:
      Motm performance from Gibson

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 14:30

    Explain to me why Normann only got a yellow for handball preventing a goal when Reece James got a straight red against Liverpool for exactly the same thing?

    • Reply posted by Blue Andy, today at 14:32

      Blue Andy replied:
      Ref simply felt sorry for Norwich but I agree, should have been red.

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 14:27

    Unfortunately for Norwich they're the definition of a yoyo club. Too good for the Championship but no where near good enough for the Premier League. Very much in the mould of WBA from 10 years or so ago, must be so frustrating for their fans.

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 14:36

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      Oil club beat TinPot club

      More news at 5 🤷🥱

  • Comment posted by Diderot, today at 14:27

    Who is going to score the goals without Lukaku and Werner, everyone, lol.

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 14:41

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      Penalties & own goals? Bit suspicious that. 🤔

  • Comment posted by Tommy81, today at 14:27

    Close game that one.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 14:30

      ET replied:
      As Norwich games go, this could be the closest for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by John Lilburne, today at 14:27

    The gap between 1st and 20th all too evident. Even as a Chelsea fan I felt a bit sorry for Norwich, completely outclassed.