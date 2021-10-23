Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mason Mount's opener was his first Chelsea goal since their Champions League semi-final second leg win against Real Madrid in May

Mason Mount scored a hat-trick as Premier League leaders Chelsea thrashed bottom club Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side were 2-0 ahead inside 18 minutes as Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored their first goals of the season, with Mount turning provider to set up Reece James for a third goal before half-time.

Fellow defender Ben Chilwell scored for the fourth successive game to extend Chelsea's lead shortly after the restart, before Max Aarons' own goal and Mount's late double wrapped up the win.

Canaries defender Ben Gibson was sent off for two yellow cards to cap a miserable afternoon for the away side, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table and without a win this season.

Blues ease to comfortable victory

With Lukaku and Werner ruled out with injuries suffered against Malmo in midweek, Tuchel played Kai Havertz as a false nine with Mount and Hudson-Odoi either side, and together they formed a mobile front three that regularly outmanoeuvred a labouring Norwich defence.

The Canaries' lack of pressing afforded the Blues players far too much time on the ball and they ruthlessly took advantage, with the London club unlikely to have a more comfortable afternoon this season.

Norwich's failure to close Mount down gave the England midfielder time and space to score the opener from the edge of the box after just seven minutes, while Kovacic and Mount were able to set up Hudson-Odoi and James respectively to effectively end the game as a contest before the break.

Substitute Milot Rashica had an effort saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as Norwich briefly threatened to get back into the game at the start of the second half, but the rest of match turned into a procession.

Their afternoon was summed up by the sight of manager Daniel Farke with his hands outstretched on the touchline in utter bemusement at his side's defending after Chilwell scored Chelsea's fourth.

Hudson-Odoi's cross then deflected off Aarons and crept under Krul for an unfortunate own goal, before Gibson was rightly shown a second yellow card minutes later for a clumsy challenge on James.

Krul managed to save Mount's late penalty but VAR spotted he had strayed off his line, with Mount scoring the re-taken kick.

Blues substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek beat the offside trap to tee up Mount for his hat-trick in stoppage time.

It was a fitting performance for Chelsea as they paid tribute to former vice-chairman Matthew Harding, who died in a helicopter crash as he flew home from a game at Bolton 25 years ago in 1996.

It was also a poignant day Norwich, who wore T-shirts during the warm-up in support of team-mate Dan Barden following his diagnosis with testicular cancer.

More to follow.

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 16 Mendy 14 Chalobah 6 Thiago Silva 2 Rüdiger 24 James 5 Jorginho 8 Kovacic 21 Chilwell 19 Mount 20 Hudson-Odoi 29 Havertz 16 Mendy

14 Chalobah

6 Thiago Silva

2 Rüdiger

24 James

5 Jorginho Substituted for Loftus-Cheek at 64' minutes

8 Kovacic

21 Chilwell

19 Mount

20 Hudson-Odoi Substituted for Ziyech at 70' minutes

29 Havertz Substituted for Barkley at 70' minutes Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

3 Alonso

4 Christensen

12 Loftus-Cheek

17 Saúl

18 Barkley

22 Ziyech

28 Azpilicueta

31 Sarr Norwich Formation 3-5-2 1 Krul 15 Kabak 5 Hanley 4 Gibson 2 Aarons 20 Lees-Melou 16 Normann 23 McLean 30 Giannoulis 24 Sargent 22 Pukki 1 Krul

15 Kabak

5 Hanley

4 Gibson Booked at 65mins

2 Aarons

20 Lees-Melou Booked at 45mins Substituted for Rashica at 45' minutes

16 Normann Booked at 83mins

23 McLean

30 Giannoulis Substituted for Williams at 45' minutes

24 Sargent Substituted for Omobamidele at 69' minutes

22 Pukki Substitutes 7 Rupp

10 Dowell

17 Rashica

18 Tzolis

19 Sørensen

21 Williams

28 Gunn

35 Idah

44 Omobamidele Referee: Andy Madley Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 7, Norwich City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 7, Norwich City 0. Post update Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic following a set piece situation. Post update Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Max Aarons (Norwich City). Post update Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City). goal Goal! Goal! Chelsea 7, Norwich City 0. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Post update Offside, Chelsea. Mason Mount tries a through ball, but Hakim Ziyech is caught offside. Post update Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City). Post update Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea). Post update Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Hand ball by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea). Post update Goal! Chelsea 6, Norwich City 0. Mason Mount (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal. Post update VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea. Booking Mathias Normann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball. Post update VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea. Post update Penalty conceded by Mathias Normann (Norwich City) with a hand ball in the penalty area. Post update Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward