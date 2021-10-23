Match ends, Chelsea 7, Norwich City 0.
Mason Mount scored a hat-trick as Premier League leaders Chelsea thrashed bottom club Norwich at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel's side were 2-0 ahead inside 18 minutes as Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored their first goals of the season, with Mount turning provider to set up Reece James for a third goal before half-time.
Fellow defender Ben Chilwell scored for the fourth successive game to extend Chelsea's lead shortly after the restart, before Max Aarons' own goal and Mount's late double wrapped up the win.
Canaries defender Ben Gibson was sent off for two yellow cards to cap a miserable afternoon for the away side, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table and without a win this season.
Blues ease to comfortable victory
With Lukaku and Werner ruled out with injuries suffered against Malmo in midweek, Tuchel played Kai Havertz as a false nine with Mount and Hudson-Odoi either side, and together they formed a mobile front three that regularly outmanoeuvred a labouring Norwich defence.
The Canaries' lack of pressing afforded the Blues players far too much time on the ball and they ruthlessly took advantage, with the London club unlikely to have a more comfortable afternoon this season.
Norwich's failure to close Mount down gave the England midfielder time and space to score the opener from the edge of the box after just seven minutes, while Kovacic and Mount were able to set up Hudson-Odoi and James respectively to effectively end the game as a contest before the break.
Substitute Milot Rashica had an effort saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as Norwich briefly threatened to get back into the game at the start of the second half, but the rest of match turned into a procession.
Their afternoon was summed up by the sight of manager Daniel Farke with his hands outstretched on the touchline in utter bemusement at his side's defending after Chilwell scored Chelsea's fourth.
Hudson-Odoi's cross then deflected off Aarons and crept under Krul for an unfortunate own goal, before Gibson was rightly shown a second yellow card minutes later for a clumsy challenge on James.
Krul managed to save Mount's late penalty but VAR spotted he had strayed off his line, with Mount scoring the re-taken kick.
Blues substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek beat the offside trap to tee up Mount for his hat-trick in stoppage time.
It was a fitting performance for Chelsea as they paid tribute to former vice-chairman Matthew Harding, who died in a helicopter crash as he flew home from a game at Bolton 25 years ago in 1996.
It was also a poignant day Norwich, who wore T-shirts during the warm-up in support of team-mate Dan Barden following his diagnosis with testicular cancer.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
8.35
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number18Player nameBarkleyAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
7.20
Norwich City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number15Player nameKabakAverage rating
3.59
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number16Player nameNormannAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
3.57
- Squad number30Player nameGiannoulisAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number24Player nameSargentAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
3.62
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameRashicaAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
3.63
- Squad number44Player nameOmobamideleAverage rating
3.69
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 14Chalobah
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 24James
- 5JorginhoSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 64'minutes
- 8Kovacic
- 21Chilwell
- 19Mount
- 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forZiyechat 70'minutes
- 29HavertzSubstituted forBarkleyat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 3Alonso
- 4Christensen
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 22Ziyech
- 28Azpilicueta
- 31Sarr
Norwich
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Krul
- 15Kabak
- 5Hanley
- 4GibsonBooked at 65mins
- 2Aarons
- 20Lees-MelouBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRashicaat 45'minutes
- 16NormannBooked at 83mins
- 23McLean
- 30GiannoulisSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
- 24SargentSubstituted forOmobamideleat 69'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 7Rupp
- 10Dowell
- 17Rashica
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 21Williams
- 28Gunn
- 35Idah
- 44Omobamidele
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 7, Norwich City 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Max Aarons (Norwich City).
Post update
Ross Barkley (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 7, Norwich City 0. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Mason Mount tries a through ball, but Hakim Ziyech is caught offside.
Post update
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Milot Rashica (Norwich City).
Post update
Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea).
Post update
Milot Rashica (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).
Post update
Goal! Chelsea 6, Norwich City 0. Mason Mount (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea.
Booking
Mathias Normann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Chelsea.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Mathias Normann (Norwich City) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
