Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester City 4.
Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City produced a devastating first-half display to beat Brighton and move up to second in the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola's side scored three goals in the opening half hour as Brighton, who could have gone above City with a win, simply could not cope with the away side's sweeping attacks.
A brilliant hooked clearance off the line by Lewis Dunk from Gabriel Jesus' shot in the 10th minute was only a brief reprieve for the hosts as City took the lead three minutes later.
Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez dropped a routine save from a deflected shot at the feet of Bernardo Silva, who quickly found Ilkay Gundogan to score from close range.
The visitors made it 2-0 after a devastatingly quick break from a Brighton attack, charging up the pitch before Jack Grealish flicked the ball into Foden's path and the forward made no mistake for his third goal of the season.
Foden got his fourth of the campaign just moments later as Jesus' shot deflected off him after Sanchez could only stab away Grealish's low effort at the near post.
The England international almost got his hat-trick just before half time but Sanchez made a fine save to keep out a curling effort.
Brighton were better after the break and Ederson had to be alert to keep out decent efforts from Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard.
Ederson was finally beaten in the closing stages when Enock Mwepu was brought down inside the box and Alexis Mac Allister just managed to get the ball past the City goalkeeper's dive.
Brighton came from two-goals down to beat Guardiola's side last season but there was to be no fightback this time as City wrapped up the win when an unmarked Riyad Mahrez rifled home in stoppage time as the visitors moved back to within two points of leaders Chelsea.
- Relive Saturday's Premier League action
- Go to the Brighton & Hove Albion page
- Go to the Manchester City page
Slick City firmly in their groove
City started this season with a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham but if that produced any concerns about their ability to mount a strong title defence they have long since been eradicated.
They have not lost a Premier League game since and the last seven days have seen them at their attacking best, with 11 goals scored in their last three games and just two conceded.
Brighton had come into this game having conceded just two goals in open play in the Premier League after an excellent start to the season but City got three against them in just 31 minutes as the hosts punished almost every slight mistake the Seagulls made.
City had nine shots on target in the first half - the most by any side in the Premier League this season - and while they were far below that level after the break, the damage had already been done.
Brighton will take heart from a second-half performance that showed their early season form is not a blip, although City did come to life after Mac Allister's late goal.
City have now taken 20 points from the last 24 on offer in the Premier League and show no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of back-to-back league titles.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
8.22
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
5.05
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number12Player nameMwepuAverage rating
5.49
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
8.26
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
7.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number25Player nameFernandinhoAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
7.39
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34Veltman
- 5Dunk
- 33BurnSubstituted forLampteyat 57'minutes
- 20March
- 13GroßSubstituted forMac Allisterat 72'minutes
- 14LallanaBooked at 70mins
- 15ModerBooked at 63mins
- 3Cucurella
- 11Trossard
- 9MaupaySubstituted forMwepuat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 4Webster
- 7Connolly
- 8Bissouma
- 10Mac Allister
- 12Mwepu
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 30Richards
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31EdersonBooked at 84mins
- 2WalkerBooked at 22mins
- 3Rúben Dias
- 14Laporte
- 27CanceloBooked at 60mins
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 16Rodri
- 8GündoganSubstituted forFernandinhoat 75'minutes
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forMahrezat 87'minutes
- 47Foden
- 10GrealishSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stones
- 6Aké
- 11Zinchenko
- 13Steffen
- 17De Bruyne
- 25Fernandinho
- 26Mahrez
- 53Edozie
- 80Palmer
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 31,215
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away13
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester City 4.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester City 4. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Post update
Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Ederson (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).
Post update
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester City 3. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion. Enock Mwepu draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Ederson (Manchester City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Kyle Walker tries a through ball, but Gabriel Jesus is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne replaces Jack Grealish.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Joël Veltman.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Was expecting BHA to get thumped, and thought they were on for a real mauling at HT, but full credit for showing their spirit and endeavour in 2nd half. Trossard could've had 2, would've made for a n interesting finish.
Great to see young Lamptey back, looked like he'd never been away, a real handful. Well done young man!