Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Odin Bailey's goal gave Livingston a half-time lead

Substitute Tom Parkes scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Livingston victory in Dingwall and ensure wasteful Ross County remain winless in the Scottish Premiership.

Parkes came off the bench to head in the winner after Ross Callachan's penalty looked to have earned County a deserved point.

The home side had led in the first half through Harry Clarke with Jordan White then being denied from the spot, but Bruce Anderson and Odin Bailey ensured Livingston led at the break.

The defeat keeps Ross County bottom of the table, now four points adrift of Dundee in 11th as Livingston move up to ninth after back-to-back wins for the first time since January.

This victory for David Martindale's side was more about being ruthlessly effective compared with last week's shock 3-0 demolition in Perth.

They had two shots on target in the first half, and scored them both to stun County. First, Jack Fitzwater's brilliant switch to the left allowed Sean Kelly to whip the ball onto Anderson's head to nod home.

And then a scrap in midfield for possession resulted in Scott Pittman teeing up Bailey, who curled a beautiful strike beyond County goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The goals did buoy Livingston, but they remained second best after the break too, but pounced when it mattered most.

With Parkes on to shore up their defence, instead he was the man to spark jubilant scenes in front of the away end On his first league appearance as he looped a fine header into the net following Alan Forrest's flighted free-kick.

It was a sucker punch for winless County, who have developed a terrible habit of not making the most of their best spells of play to their ultimate cost.

Clarke's opener was deserved and terrific, a thumping strike from 25 yards to boost confidence, but soon manager Malky Mackay was left scratching his head as Jordan White's tame penalty was saved by Stryjek with the game at 1-0.

That was only one of several spurned chances, with Jack Baldwin, Joseph Hungbo, and Alex Iavocitti all guilty of misses.

To their credit, they did not allow the Livingston goals before the break to derail their performance in the second-half, and they pressed on eventually getting their rewards after the impressive Hungbo was felled by Sean Kelly in the box.

Callachan's nonchalant pass down the middle from the spot hit the diving Stryjek's leg, but this time bounced into the back of the net to level the game.

But as more missed chances came - Iacovitti skying the best of them from eight yards - there was an inevitability about Livingston's winner.

County have conceded more than two goals per game on average this season, and their inability to defend their box means they are yet to win in 10 league games.

Man of the match - Joseph Hungbo

Hungbo's dribbling ability caused Livingston problems down the right, and he won the penalty which led to the equaliser. A special mention to Regan Charles-Cook, who was similarly excellent.

What did we learn?

It is more a case of what we already knew. County play some nice stuff, but are not clinical enough and concede soft goals. They had nearly two-thirds of possession and 13 shots to Livingston's six, but only four of them hit the target. It's a recipe for relegation.

Hungbo, and Regan Charles-Cook were full of energy and caused Livingston problems, but the first and third goals they conceded were poor.

Anderson was allowed acres of space to waltz in between County's centre-backs to head in the opener, and Parkes effectively has a free header for the winner.

For Livingston, this was a return to the ruthlessly effective performance which has earned them finishes well beyond their budget in recent seasons. They were outplayed for long spells, but scored three well-taken goals to win from only four efforts at goal.

Compared to their opponents, they look a side who are more than the sum of their parts and possess the conviction to stay up.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We made hard work of it, I think Ross County are a wee bit unlucky to come out the game with nothing to be honest. But we stuck at the job and took our chances when they came. It's a great way to win a game of football, you take them when you can."

What's next?

Ross County face a crucial match away to Dundee, the nearest team to them at the foot of the table, on Wednesday (19:45), while Livingston host in-form Dundee United at the same time.