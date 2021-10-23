Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 1.
Hearts moved top of the Scottish Premiership, despite being held late on to a draw by Dundee at Tynecastle.
The hosts hit the woodwork before and after John Souttar's stunning strike put them on course for a two-point lead over Rangers.
But Jason Cummings punished sloppy defending with a header that means the Edinburgh outfit are only ahead of the defending champions on goal difference.
Steven Gerrard's side take on St Mirren on Sunday.
Robbie Neilson's Hearts remain unbeaten in the division, while James McPake's Dundee are still second bottom but are now four points above Ross County and within two of St Johnstone.
Ben Woodburn was prominent in the first half for Hearts, firing wide then having another effort deflected off target.
And Liam Boyce headed off the crossbar from a corner, with Craig Halkett's rebound nodded clear by Leigh Griffiths.
But Dundee had arguably the outstanding chance of the opening period from a trademark Charlie Adam free-kick, but his delivery was scooped over by Lee Ashcroft with the goal at his mercy.
The hosts regrouped and took the lead by loading the Dundee half. Michael Smith, then Woodburn, pressed on the right and the latter laid off for defender Souttar to sweep past Adam Legzdins.
Hearts looked to put the game to bed early in the second period with Barrie McKay's forceful run leading to a Boyce shot, but Ashcroft did superbly to block.
And Gary Mackay-Steven, on at the break for Woodburn, passed up a gilt-edged chance after Smith's shot had been saved, the winger hitting the post.
Griffiths' replacement, Cillian Sheridan, served warning Dundee were not done yet with a shot which forced Craig Gordon into a fine save.
And Cummings, who had come on for Paul McMullan, was left free in the box to meet Cammy Kerr's long throw-in and guide a header past Gordon for parity.
Josh Ginnelly had taken over from McKay and could have netted a Hearts winner with a shot on the right-hand side, but could not test Legzdins.
Man of the match - Barrie McKay
What we learned
There were no surprises in Hearts' approach to the game as the 3-4-3 formation that has served them so well continued to bear fruit in terms of chances.
But, having benefitted from Rangers' profligacy in last week's draw, it was their turn to rue missed chances.
McPake's men, having picked up a maiden league win last week against Aberdeen, were rewarded for sending on attackers Sheridan and Cummings and two positive results in a row gives them some momentum.
What they said
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "After 10 games, to be sitting at the top of the league is great. I do feel that we did enough in the game possession-wise and quality-wise to win it but we just didn't take that final step of getting the second goal.
"Gary Mackay-Steven probably should've scored. A long throw comes in, it can go anywhere. You would like to get first contact on it. It fell to Cummings, he flicks it in."
Dundee manager James McPake: "To come here you need to show lots of character. We're happy but we're also disappointed. You always think 'what if'. I think we've got to be happy with a point.
"We rode our luck a little. You've got to do that at places like this. You know Jason Cummings is always a goal threat. I'm delighted for him because he deserves that for his hard work."
What's next
Both teams are in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday with Hearts away to St Johnstone and Dundee at home to Ross County, with both games kicking off at 19:45 BST.
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gordon
- 4Souttar
- 19HalkettBooked at 30mins
- 3Kingsley
- 2Smith
- 14Devlin
- 6Baningime
- 17Cochrane
- 18McKaySubstituted forGinnellyat 77'minutes
- 10BoyceSubstituted forGnanduilletat 60'minutes
- 9WoodburnBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Haring
- 11Mackay-Steven
- 13Stewart
- 15Moore
- 16Halliday
- 21Gnanduillet
- 30Ginnelly
Dundee
Formation 4-3-3
- 1LegzdinsBooked at 38mins
- 2Kerr
- 14Ashcroft
- 5SweeneyBooked at 53mins
- 3Marshall
- 6McGheeBooked at 59mins
- 26AdamBooked at 69mins
- 24Anderson
- 18McMullanSubstituted forCummingsat 62'minutes
- 29GriffithsSubstituted forSheridanat 69'minutes
- 17McCowanSubstituted forMullenat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 9Mullen
- 10McGowan
- 16Elliott
- 21Lawlor
- 23Sheridan
- 35Cummings
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 17,557
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
