HeartsHeart of Midlothian1DundeeDundee1

Hearts 1-1 Dundee: Hosts go top despite draw

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Jason Cummings scores for Hearts against Dundee
Jason Cummings (far right) sealed a point for Dundee

Hearts moved top of the Scottish Premiership, despite being held late on to a draw by Dundee at Tynecastle.

The hosts hit the woodwork before and after John Souttar's stunning strike put them on course for a two-point lead over Rangers.

But Jason Cummings punished sloppy defending with a header that means the Edinburgh outfit are only ahead of the defending champions on goal difference.

Steven Gerrard's side take on St Mirren on Sunday.

Robbie Neilson's Hearts remain unbeaten in the division, while James McPake's Dundee are still second bottom but are now four points above Ross County and within two of St Johnstone.

Ben Woodburn was prominent in the first half for Hearts, firing wide then having another effort deflected off target.

And Liam Boyce headed off the crossbar from a corner, with Craig Halkett's rebound nodded clear by Leigh Griffiths.

But Dundee had arguably the outstanding chance of the opening period from a trademark Charlie Adam free-kick, but his delivery was scooped over by Lee Ashcroft with the goal at his mercy.

The hosts regrouped and took the lead by loading the Dundee half. Michael Smith, then Woodburn, pressed on the right and the latter laid off for defender Souttar to sweep past Adam Legzdins.

Hearts looked to put the game to bed early in the second period with Barrie McKay's forceful run leading to a Boyce shot, but Ashcroft did superbly to block.

And Gary Mackay-Steven, on at the break for Woodburn, passed up a gilt-edged chance after Smith's shot had been saved, the winger hitting the post.

Griffiths' replacement, Cillian Sheridan, served warning Dundee were not done yet with a shot which forced Craig Gordon into a fine save.

And Cummings, who had come on for Paul McMullan, was left free in the box to meet Cammy Kerr's long throw-in and guide a header past Gordon for parity.

Josh Ginnelly had taken over from McKay and could have netted a Hearts winner with a shot on the right-hand side, but could not test Legzdins.

Man of the match - Barrie McKay

Barrie McKay
The Hearts winger was a persistent threat and at the heart of the hosts' best moves

What we learned

There were no surprises in Hearts' approach to the game as the 3-4-3 formation that has served them so well continued to bear fruit in terms of chances.

But, having benefitted from Rangers' profligacy in last week's draw, it was their turn to rue missed chances.

McPake's men, having picked up a maiden league win last week against Aberdeen, were rewarded for sending on attackers Sheridan and Cummings and two positive results in a row gives them some momentum.

What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "After 10 games, to be sitting at the top of the league is great. I do feel that we did enough in the game possession-wise and quality-wise to win it but we just didn't take that final step of getting the second goal.

"Gary Mackay-Steven probably should've scored. A long throw comes in, it can go anywhere. You would like to get first contact on it. It fell to Cummings, he flicks it in."

Dundee manager James McPake: "To come here you need to show lots of character. We're happy but we're also disappointed. You always think 'what if'. I think we've got to be happy with a point.

"We rode our luck a little. You've got to do that at places like this. You know Jason Cummings is always a goal threat. I'm delighted for him because he deserves that for his hard work."

What's next

Both teams are in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday with Hearts away to St Johnstone and Dundee at home to Ross County, with both games kicking off at 19:45 BST.

Player of the match

CummingsJason Cummings

with an average of 7.11

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number6Player nameBaningime
    Average rating

    7.00

  2. Squad number19Player nameHalkett
    Average rating

    6.95

  3. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.87

  4. Squad number9Player nameWoodburn
    Average rating

    6.86

  5. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    6.81

  6. Squad number17Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    6.81

  7. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.69

  8. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.66

  9. Squad number4Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    6.53

  10. Squad number10Player nameBoyce
    Average rating

    6.49

  11. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.42

  12. Squad number11Player nameMackay-Steven
    Average rating

    5.88

  13. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.42

  14. Squad number21Player nameGnanduillet
    Average rating

    5.16

Dundee

  1. Squad number35Player nameCummings
    Average rating

    7.11

  2. Squad number23Player nameSheridan
    Average rating

    6.72

  3. Squad number9Player nameMullen
    Average rating

    6.53

  4. Squad number26Player nameAdam
    Average rating

    6.38

  5. Squad number5Player nameSweeney
    Average rating

    6.33

  6. Squad number14Player nameAshcroft
    Average rating

    6.32

  7. Squad number2Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.30

  8. Squad number24Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    6.27

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcMullan
    Average rating

    6.23

  10. Squad number3Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.19

  11. Squad number1Player nameLegzdins
    Average rating

    6.16

  12. Squad number17Player nameMcCowan
    Average rating

    6.08

  13. Squad number6Player nameMcGhee
    Average rating

    6.02

  14. Squad number29Player nameGriffiths
    Average rating

    5.73

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gordon
  • 4Souttar
  • 19HalkettBooked at 30mins
  • 3Kingsley
  • 2Smith
  • 14Devlin
  • 6Baningime
  • 17Cochrane
  • 18McKaySubstituted forGinnellyat 77'minutes
  • 10BoyceSubstituted forGnanduilletat 60'minutes
  • 9WoodburnBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 15Moore
  • 16Halliday
  • 21Gnanduillet
  • 30Ginnelly

Dundee

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1LegzdinsBooked at 38mins
  • 2Kerr
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 5SweeneyBooked at 53mins
  • 3Marshall
  • 6McGheeBooked at 59mins
  • 26AdamBooked at 69mins
  • 24Anderson
  • 18McMullanSubstituted forCummingsat 62'minutes
  • 29GriffithsSubstituted forSheridanat 69'minutes
  • 17McCowanSubstituted forMullenat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 9Mullen
  • 10McGowan
  • 16Elliott
  • 21Lawlor
  • 23Sheridan
  • 35Cummings
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
17,557

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home19
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Heart of Midlothian. Alex Cochrane tries a through ball, but Armand Gnanduillet is caught offside.

  4. Booking

    Daniel Mullen (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Mullen (Dundee).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Dundee. Jordan McGhee tries a through ball, but Daniel Mullen is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian).

  10. Post update

    Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Armand Gnanduillet (Heart of Midlothian).

  12. Post update

    Ryan Sweeney (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

  14. Post update

    Beni Baningime (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Cillian Sheridan (Dundee).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 1. Jason Cummings (Dundee) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cammy Kerr.

  17. Post update

    Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cillian Sheridan (Dundee).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Heart of Midlothian).

  20. Post update

    Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

