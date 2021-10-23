Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jason Cummings (far right) sealed a point for Dundee

Hearts moved top of the Scottish Premiership, despite being held late on to a draw by Dundee at Tynecastle.

The hosts hit the woodwork before and after John Souttar's stunning strike put them on course for a two-point lead over Rangers.

But Jason Cummings punished sloppy defending with a header that means the Edinburgh outfit are only ahead of the defending champions on goal difference.

Steven Gerrard's side take on St Mirren on Sunday.

Robbie Neilson's Hearts remain unbeaten in the division, while James McPake's Dundee are still second bottom but are now four points above Ross County and within two of St Johnstone.

Ben Woodburn was prominent in the first half for Hearts, firing wide then having another effort deflected off target.

And Liam Boyce headed off the crossbar from a corner, with Craig Halkett's rebound nodded clear by Leigh Griffiths.

But Dundee had arguably the outstanding chance of the opening period from a trademark Charlie Adam free-kick, but his delivery was scooped over by Lee Ashcroft with the goal at his mercy.

The hosts regrouped and took the lead by loading the Dundee half. Michael Smith, then Woodburn, pressed on the right and the latter laid off for defender Souttar to sweep past Adam Legzdins.

Hearts looked to put the game to bed early in the second period with Barrie McKay's forceful run leading to a Boyce shot, but Ashcroft did superbly to block.

And Gary Mackay-Steven, on at the break for Woodburn, passed up a gilt-edged chance after Smith's shot had been saved, the winger hitting the post.

Griffiths' replacement, Cillian Sheridan, served warning Dundee were not done yet with a shot which forced Craig Gordon into a fine save.

And Cummings, who had come on for Paul McMullan, was left free in the box to meet Cammy Kerr's long throw-in and guide a header past Gordon for parity.

Josh Ginnelly had taken over from McKay and could have netted a Hearts winner with a shot on the right-hand side, but could not test Legzdins.

Man of the match - Barrie McKay

The Hearts winger was a persistent threat and at the heart of the hosts' best moves

What we learned

There were no surprises in Hearts' approach to the game as the 3-4-3 formation that has served them so well continued to bear fruit in terms of chances.

But, having benefitted from Rangers' profligacy in last week's draw, it was their turn to rue missed chances.

McPake's men, having picked up a maiden league win last week against Aberdeen, were rewarded for sending on attackers Sheridan and Cummings and two positive results in a row gives them some momentum.

What they said

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "After 10 games, to be sitting at the top of the league is great. I do feel that we did enough in the game possession-wise and quality-wise to win it but we just didn't take that final step of getting the second goal.

"Gary Mackay-Steven probably should've scored. A long throw comes in, it can go anywhere. You would like to get first contact on it. It fell to Cummings, he flicks it in."

Dundee manager James McPake: "To come here you need to show lots of character. We're happy but we're also disappointed. You always think 'what if'. I think we've got to be happy with a point.

"We rode our luck a little. You've got to do that at places like this. You know Jason Cummings is always a goal threat. I'm delighted for him because he deserves that for his hard work."

What's next

Both teams are in Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday with Hearts away to St Johnstone and Dundee at home to Ross County, with both games kicking off at 19:45 BST.

Player of the match Cummings Jason Cummings with an average of 7.11

Dundee Dundee Dundee Heart of Midlothian Avg Squad number 6 Player name Baningime Average rating 7.00 Squad number 19 Player name Halkett Average rating 6.95 Squad number 3 Player name Kingsley Average rating 6.87 Squad number 9 Player name Woodburn Average rating 6.86 Squad number 18 Player name McKay Average rating 6.81 Squad number 17 Player name Cochrane Average rating 6.81 Squad number 14 Player name Devlin Average rating 6.69 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 6.66 Squad number 4 Player name Souttar Average rating 6.53 Squad number 10 Player name Boyce Average rating 6.49 Squad number 1 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.42 Squad number 11 Player name Mackay-Steven Average rating 5.88 Squad number 30 Player name Ginnelly Average rating 5.42 Squad number 21 Player name Gnanduillet Average rating 5.16 Dundee Avg Squad number 35 Player name Cummings Average rating 7.11 Squad number 23 Player name Sheridan Average rating 6.72 Squad number 9 Player name Mullen Average rating 6.53 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 6.38 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 6.33 Squad number 14 Player name Ashcroft Average rating 6.32 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 6.30 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.27 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 6.23 Squad number 3 Player name Marshall Average rating 6.19 Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 6.16 Squad number 17 Player name McCowan Average rating 6.08 Squad number 6 Player name McGhee Average rating 6.02 Squad number 29 Player name Griffiths Average rating 5.73