Match ends, Aberdeen 1, Hibernian 0.
Aberdeen relieved pressure on manager Stephen Glass by securing a much-needed Scottish Premiership victory over Hibernian to end a 10-game winless run.
Christian Ramirez finished a fine first-half move to earn the points.
Glass' side battled their way to the win in the second period with a makeshift defence after losing Calvin Ramsay and Declan Gallagher to injury.
Hibs, who had Darren McGregor sent off for a second booking in stoppage time, failed to register a shot on target.
The result means Jack Ross' men remain fifth after a third straight defeat, while Aberdeen jump a place to eighth.
Despite Hibs looking to rectify a 3-0 humbling at home to Dundee United last time out, all eyes were on Aberdeen with chairman Dave Cormack's resounding midweek backing of Glass still ringing in the ears.
The fear for Dons fans was if it would heap more pressure on the team, but if anything it appeared to fire up Glass' men as the game started in fierce fashion with tasty tackles flying in.
Ryan Hedges was first to test a goalkeeper, with the Welshman's deflected strike forcing Matt Macey down to his left.
Hibs centre-back McGregor then did nothing to settle the visitors, selling his keeper two dodgy backpasses in quick succession.
The hosts continued to probe and deservedly broke the deadlock with a fine team move, as Scott Brown set free Ramsay, who crossed for Ramirez to finish on the half-volley.
Ramsay, who has been head and shoulders above any Aberdeen player this season, had to be removed because of injury shortly after the goal as Martin Boyle went close with a deflected effort.
The Dons injury list increased as Declan Gallagher pulled up while clearing, meaning Brown moved into the centre of a makeshift Aberdeen backline.
But that failed to hamper the hosts' attacking spark, as a neat one-two between the impressive Marley Watkins and Ramirez resulted in the ex-Inverness forward drilling an effort narrowly wide.
Ross threw on Jamie Murphy for Chris Cadden at half-time, who provided more attacking threat with a low cross skipping just short of the sliding Kevin Nisbet.
But aside from another Murphy cross that was glanced well off target from Drey Wright, the visitors could not trouble a resolute home defence, and frustration boiled over as McGregor received a second booking for throwing an arm at David Bates in the final seconds.
Man of the match - Scott Brown
What did we learn?
With tough fixtures on the horizon for Aberdeen - Rangers, Hearts, Motherwell, Dundee United and Celtic - it was imperative Aberdeen started to pick up points.
It would have been easy for Glass' side to crumble with Gallagher and Ramsay picking up first-half injuries, but the hosts rallied to end a wretched run and dismiss any doubts about whether they are all in for their boss.
What Ross will be hoping to avoid is a similar run to the one his opposing manager had suffered before Saturday's game.
Three defeats on the bounce and just four shots on target across those games is a cause for concern, and things do not get easier with Celtic to come in midweek.
What did they say?
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "I'm delighted for the players. You saw the effort they put in. You saw a group that's been accused of not being resilient, I don't think you'd accuse them of that today.
"First half we looked good, quick on the break at times. We limited a very good team to a limited number of chances."
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "There was very little in the game. We controlled large aspects without creating enough clear-cut opportunities. That's the reason we lose the game.
"We lacked cutting edge. We pushed but didn't work Joe Lewis enough. We need to remain united and have a strength of character. We are the midst of a difficult run. It's important we don't panic."
What's next?
Both sides are return to action on Wednesday (19:45 BST) as Aberdeen face a daunting trip to champions Rangers and Hibernian welcome Celtic.
More to follow.
Player of the match
WatkinsMarley Watkins
Aberdeen
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number9Player nameRamírezAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number22Player nameRamsayAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number8Player nameBrownAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number2Player nameMcCrorieAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number11Player nameHedgesAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number17Player nameHayesAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number16Player nameOjoAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number19Player nameFergusonAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number27Player nameBatesAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number1Player nameLewisAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number5Player nameGallagherAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number44Player nameM LongstaffAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number10Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.36
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMaceyAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number18Player nameMurphyAverage rating
4.19
- Squad number6Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number23Player nameAllanAverage rating
3.63
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
3.59
- Squad number24Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
3.32
- Squad number27Player nameCaddenAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number22Player nameDoyle-HayesAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number19Player nameGullanAverage rating
3.22
- Squad number8Player nameWrightAverage rating
3.08
- Squad number15Player nameNisbetAverage rating
2.84
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Lewis
- 22RamsaySubstituted forHayesat 31'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27Bates
- 5GallagherSubstituted forM Longstaffat 43'minutesBooked at 45mins
- 2McCrorieBooked at 60mins
- 8BrownBooked at 62mins
- 16Ojo
- 19Ferguson
- 11Hedges
- 9Ramírez
- 7WatkinsSubstituted forMcGinnat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 10McGinn
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 15McGeouch
- 17Hayes
- 23Samuels
- 25Woods
- 44M Longstaff
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Macey
- 6McGinn
- 24McGregorBooked at 90mins
- 4Hanlon
- 27CaddenSubstituted forMurphyat 45'minutes
- 11NewellBooked at 90mins
- 22Doyle-HayesSubstituted forWrightat 83'minutes
- 16Stevenson
- 15Nisbet
- 10BoyleBooked at 79mins
- 19GullanSubstituted forAllanat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Doig
- 8Wright
- 12Wood
- 13Gogic
- 18Murphy
- 21Dabrowski
- 23Allan
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 9,431
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Hibernian 0.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Darren McGregor (Hibernian) for a bad foul.
Booking
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Joe Newell (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen).
Post update
Attempt missed. Drey Wright (Hibernian) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jamie Murphy with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).
Post update
Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Longstaff (Aberdeen).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Drey Wright replaces Jake Doyle-Hayes.
Post update
Offside, Aberdeen. Christian Ramírez tries a through ball, but Niall McGinn is caught offside.
Post update
Paul McGinn (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).
Booking
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Post update
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.