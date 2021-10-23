Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Christian Ramirez's eighth Aberdeen goal of the season was enough to down Hibernian at Pittodrie

Aberdeen relieved pressure on manager Stephen Glass by securing a much-needed Scottish Premiership victory over Hibernian to end a 10-game winless run.

Christian Ramirez finished a fine first-half move to earn the points.

Glass' side battled their way to the win in the second period with a makeshift defence after losing Calvin Ramsay and Declan Gallagher to injury.

Hibs, who had Darren McGregor sent off for a second booking in stoppage time, failed to register a shot on target.

The result means Jack Ross' men remain fifth after a third straight defeat, while Aberdeen jump a place to eighth.

Despite Hibs looking to rectify a 3-0 humbling at home to Dundee United last time out, all eyes were on Aberdeen with chairman Dave Cormack's resounding midweek backing of Glass still ringing in the ears.

The fear for Dons fans was if it would heap more pressure on the team, but if anything it appeared to fire up Glass' men as the game started in fierce fashion with tasty tackles flying in.

Ryan Hedges was first to test a goalkeeper, with the Welshman's deflected strike forcing Matt Macey down to his left.

Hibs centre-back McGregor then did nothing to settle the visitors, selling his keeper two dodgy backpasses in quick succession.

The hosts continued to probe and deservedly broke the deadlock with a fine team move, as Scott Brown set free Ramsay, who crossed for Ramirez to finish on the half-volley.

Ramsay, who has been head and shoulders above any Aberdeen player this season, had to be removed because of injury shortly after the goal as Martin Boyle went close with a deflected effort.

The Dons injury list increased as Declan Gallagher pulled up while clearing, meaning Brown moved into the centre of a makeshift Aberdeen backline.

But that failed to hamper the hosts' attacking spark, as a neat one-two between the impressive Marley Watkins and Ramirez resulted in the ex-Inverness forward drilling an effort narrowly wide.

Ross threw on Jamie Murphy for Chris Cadden at half-time, who provided more attacking threat with a low cross skipping just short of the sliding Kevin Nisbet.

But aside from another Murphy cross that was glanced well off target from Drey Wright, the visitors could not trouble a resolute home defence, and frustration boiled over as McGregor received a second booking for throwing an arm at David Bates in the final seconds.

Man of the match - Scott Brown

The captain (left) went to war for his manager (right) as an inspirational performance in midfield was followed by an impeccable second-half showing at the heart of Aberdeen's back three

What did we learn?

With tough fixtures on the horizon for Aberdeen - Rangers, Hearts, Motherwell, Dundee United and Celtic - it was imperative Aberdeen started to pick up points.

It would have been easy for Glass' side to crumble with Gallagher and Ramsay picking up first-half injuries, but the hosts rallied to end a wretched run and dismiss any doubts about whether they are all in for their boss.

What Ross will be hoping to avoid is a similar run to the one his opposing manager had suffered before Saturday's game.

Three defeats on the bounce and just four shots on target across those games is a cause for concern, and things do not get easier with Celtic to come in midweek.

What did they say?

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "I'm delighted for the players. You saw the effort they put in. You saw a group that's been accused of not being resilient, I don't think you'd accuse them of that today.

"First half we looked good, quick on the break at times. We limited a very good team to a limited number of chances."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "There was very little in the game. We controlled large aspects without creating enough clear-cut opportunities. That's the reason we lose the game.

"We lacked cutting edge. We pushed but didn't work Joe Lewis enough. We need to remain united and have a strength of character. We are the midst of a difficult run. It's important we don't panic."

What's next?

Both sides are return to action on Wednesday (19:45 BST) as Aberdeen face a daunting trip to champions Rangers and Hibernian welcome Celtic.

