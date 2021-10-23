Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0

Celtic v St Johnstone

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number15Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.71

  2. Squad number56Player nameRalston
    Average rating

    5.71

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    5.43

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    5.71

  5. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    5.44

  6. Squad number18Player nameRogic
    Average rating

    5.88

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    5.71

  9. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakis
    Average rating

    6.50

  11. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    6.13

Substitutes

  1. Squad number19Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    5.00

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.67

  2. Squad number25Player nameEfe Ambrose
    Average rating

    5.67

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.00

  4. Squad number4Player nameMcCart
    Average rating

    7.67

  5. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    5.75

  7. Squad number13Player nameBryson
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number24Player nameBooth
    Average rating

    5.67

  9. Squad number14Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    4.33

  10. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.67

  11. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    5.00

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    6.00

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 15Hart
  • 56Ralston
  • 20Carter-VickersBooked at 77mins
  • 4Starfelt
  • 88Juranovic
  • 18Rogic
  • 42McGregor
  • 14Turnbull
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 7GiakoumakisSubstituted forJohnstonat 61'minutes
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 6Bitton
  • 10Ajeti
  • 11Abada
  • 19Johnston
  • 29Bain
  • 54Montgomery
  • 57Welsh

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Clark
  • 25Ambrose
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 2Brown
  • 18MacPhersonBooked at 29mins
  • 13BrysonBooked at 55mins
  • 24Booth
  • 14MiddletonSubstituted forCrawfordat 63'minutes
  • 9Kane
  • 10WotherspoonSubstituted forMayat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Devine
  • 7May
  • 12Parish
  • 16Muller
  • 17Vertainen
  • 21Crawford
  • 26Craig
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home10
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Booking

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kyogo Furuhashi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Ralston with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces David Wotherspoon.

  8. Post update

    Carl Starfelt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Turnbull.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Glenn Middleton.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces Giorgos Giakoumakis.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

  16. Post update

    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jamie McCart.

  19. Post update

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport