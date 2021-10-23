Celtic v St Johnstone

Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameHartAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number56Player nameRalstonAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number18Player nameRogicAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number14Player nameTurnbullAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number7Player nameGiakoumakisAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number17Player nameJotaAverage rating
6.13
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
5.00
St Johnstone
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number25Player nameEfe AmbroseAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
7.67
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number13Player nameBrysonAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number14Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number10Player nameWotherspoonAverage rating
5.00
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
6.00
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 15Hart
- 56Ralston
- 20Carter-VickersBooked at 77mins
- 4Starfelt
- 88Juranovic
- 18Rogic
- 42McGregor
- 14Turnbull
- 8Furuhashi
- 7GiakoumakisSubstituted forJohnstonat 61'minutes
- 17Neves Filipe
Substitutes
- 6Bitton
- 10Ajeti
- 11Abada
- 19Johnston
- 29Bain
- 54Montgomery
- 57Welsh
St Johnstone
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Clark
- 25Ambrose
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 2Brown
- 18MacPhersonBooked at 29mins
- 13BrysonBooked at 55mins
- 24Booth
- 14MiddletonSubstituted forCrawfordat 63'minutes
- 9Kane
- 10WotherspoonSubstituted forMayat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Devine
- 7May
- 12Parish
- 16Muller
- 17Vertainen
- 21Crawford
- 26Craig
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Kyogo Furuhashi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Ralston with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces David Wotherspoon.
Post update
Carl Starfelt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Turnbull.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Alister Crawford replaces Glenn Middleton.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Michael Johnston replaces Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Post update
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
Post update
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Post update
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone).