Dundee UtdDundee United2MotherwellMotherwell1

Dundee United 2-1 Motherwell: Hosts stay third while extending unbeaten run to six

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Tony Watt
Tony Watt looked like earning Motherwell a point before Charlie Mulgrew struck

Dundee United moved level on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts as they edged out Motherwell in a tense Scottish Premiership meeting at Tannadice.

Ryan Edwards scored for Thomas Courts' side for the second week running before Tony Watt levelled for the visitors from the spot.

But Charlie Mulgrew netted on 77 minutes, with United now trailing Hearts and Rangers - who play St Mirren on Sunday - by just goal difference after 10 games.

Graham Alexander's men have now lost three games in a row.

A delayed kick-off meant the action started 20 minutes late, but Motherwell got off to a flying start as Watt's cross found Kevin Van Veen, but his attempt forced Benjamin Siegrist into a good save with less than a minute gone.

Ilmari Niskanen found his way in behind the Motherwell backline after showing an impressive turn of pace but he was unable to trouble goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Mulgrew drove down the right-hand side and beat his opponent with a slick step over before whipping in an incredible cross with his weak foot. The cross found his central defensive partner Edwards, and he directed it into the net beyond a helpless Kelly.

Juhani Ojala thought he'd levelled the match for Motherwell just moments later from a corner, but his header was disallowed as he was deemed to have fouled his opponent as he rose to meet the cross.

After the interval Motherwell started the brighter side as Van Veen tested Siegrist with a venomous strike from a tight angle.

The ball fell kindly to Liam Grimshaw on the edge of the area moments later and he unleashed a powerful drive which narrowly crept over the bar.

Siegrist was then forced into an impressive reflex save after Stephen O'Donnell's strike from the edge of the area was deflected goalward. However, the United keeper soon made a costly mistake.

The Swiss came out to punch the ball clear and was deemed to have fouled Watt in the clamour for the ball. The Motherwell striker sent the keeper the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

But the in-form hosts would not be denied. After Mulgrew missed his initial header from a set-piece, the ball was directed back across the goal by Edwards who returned the favour for the opener, and the former Scotland man converted in acrobatic fashion.

Man of the match - Charlie Mulgrew

What did we learn?

Dundee United showed why they have the joint-best defensive record in the league as they stood resolute against the vast majority of Motherwell's attacks.

Motherwell's lack of chance creation consigned them to their third loss in a row. Tony Watt wasn't playing in the same position as he was at the start of the season when he was in a rich vein of form, and didn't look likely to score from open play today.

What did they say?

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "I think the game unfolded exactly the way we expected, Motherwell are talented and pushed us all the way. We showed our character to stand up to them and I'm thoroughly delighted with the three points today.

"Charlie's cross was a tremendous moment, he's a top technician. Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards are colossal defenders in one box for us so It's great to see them both having such an impact in the other box."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I really enjoyed watching my team play today, I thought they were excellent. We hardly gave any chances away and we did everything you'd associate with winning a game of football apart from score more than the opposition today and that's sometimes how it goes.

"I said at half-time we just have to repeat that performance and we'll give ourselves the best chance of winning the game. Apart from that one second of the set-piece, I thought we were brilliant and if we play like that, more often than not, we'll get three points."

What's next?

Dundee United travel to Livingston on Wednesday (19:45 BST kick-off) and Motherwell host St Mirren at the same time.

Player of the match

EdwardsRyan Edwards

with an average of 7.92

Dundee United

  1. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.92

  2. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    7.86

  3. Squad number1Player nameSiegrist
    Average rating

    7.83

  4. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    7.77

  5. Squad number66Player nameFuchs
    Average rating

    7.73

  6. Squad number10Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.69

  7. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    7.67

  8. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    7.62

  9. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    7.62

  10. Squad number33Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    7.60

  11. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    7.54

  12. Squad number27Player nameAppéré
    Average rating

    7.23

Motherwell

  1. Squad number32Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    5.75

  2. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    5.21

  3. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    5.02

  4. Squad number7Player nameWoolery
    Average rating

    4.99

  5. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.93

  6. Squad number14Player nameOjala
    Average rating

    4.86

  7. Squad number23Player nameGrimshaw
    Average rating

    4.84

  8. Squad number16Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    4.74

  9. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    4.69

  10. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    4.69

  11. Squad number19Player nameMcGinley
    Average rating

    4.67

  12. Squad number28Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    4.00

  13. Squad number8Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    3.90

  14. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    3.61

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Siegrist
  • 22Freeman
  • 12EdwardsBooked at 89mins
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 33McMann
  • 8Pawlett
  • 66FuchsBooked at 73mins
  • 19Levitt
  • 23Harkes
  • 7Niskanen
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forAppéréat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Chalmers
  • 14Hoti
  • 21Glass
  • 27Appéré
  • 28Smith
  • 31Newman
  • 94Biamou

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 14Ojala
  • 19McGinleyBooked at 85mins
  • 27Goss
  • 23GrimshawBooked at 59mins
  • 16SlatteryBooked at 34minsSubstituted forO'Haraat 82'minutes
  • 7WoolerySubstituted forRobertsat 86'minutes
  • 32Watt
  • 9van VeenBooked at 66minsSubstituted forShieldsat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 6Maguire
  • 8O'Hara
  • 12Fox
  • 21Solholm Johansen
  • 28Roberts
  • 29Shields
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
6,854

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home17
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 2, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 2, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Liam Kelly tries a through ball, but Tony Watt is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jeando Fuchs (Dundee United).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell).

  7. Post update

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a cross.

  9. Booking

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Edwards (Dundee United).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Freeman (Dundee United).

  13. Post update

    Tony Watt (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeando Fuchs with a cross.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jordan Roberts replaces Kaiyne Woolery.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott McMann (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Booking

    Nathan McGinley (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Louis Appéré (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nathan McGinley (Motherwell).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Connor Shields replaces Kevin van Veen.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

