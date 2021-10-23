Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Tony Watt looked like earning Motherwell a point before Charlie Mulgrew struck

Dundee United moved level on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts as they edged out Motherwell in a tense Scottish Premiership meeting at Tannadice.

Ryan Edwards scored for Thomas Courts' side for the second week running before Tony Watt levelled for the visitors from the spot.

But Charlie Mulgrew netted on 77 minutes, with United now trailing Hearts and Rangers - who play St Mirren on Sunday - by just goal difference after 10 games.

Graham Alexander's men have now lost three games in a row.

A delayed kick-off meant the action started 20 minutes late, but Motherwell got off to a flying start as Watt's cross found Kevin Van Veen, but his attempt forced Benjamin Siegrist into a good save with less than a minute gone.

Ilmari Niskanen found his way in behind the Motherwell backline after showing an impressive turn of pace but he was unable to trouble goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Mulgrew drove down the right-hand side and beat his opponent with a slick step over before whipping in an incredible cross with his weak foot. The cross found his central defensive partner Edwards, and he directed it into the net beyond a helpless Kelly.

Juhani Ojala thought he'd levelled the match for Motherwell just moments later from a corner, but his header was disallowed as he was deemed to have fouled his opponent as he rose to meet the cross.

After the interval Motherwell started the brighter side as Van Veen tested Siegrist with a venomous strike from a tight angle.

The ball fell kindly to Liam Grimshaw on the edge of the area moments later and he unleashed a powerful drive which narrowly crept over the bar.

Siegrist was then forced into an impressive reflex save after Stephen O'Donnell's strike from the edge of the area was deflected goalward. However, the United keeper soon made a costly mistake.

The Swiss came out to punch the ball clear and was deemed to have fouled Watt in the clamour for the ball. The Motherwell striker sent the keeper the wrong way from the resulting penalty.

But the in-form hosts would not be denied. After Mulgrew missed his initial header from a set-piece, the ball was directed back across the goal by Edwards who returned the favour for the opener, and the former Scotland man converted in acrobatic fashion.

Man of the match - Charlie Mulgrew

Charlie Mulgrew's defensive composure, assist and a goal were all key for United

What did we learn?

Dundee United showed why they have the joint-best defensive record in the league as they stood resolute against the vast majority of Motherwell's attacks.

Motherwell's lack of chance creation consigned them to their third loss in a row. Tony Watt wasn't playing in the same position as he was at the start of the season when he was in a rich vein of form, and didn't look likely to score from open play today.

What did they say?

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "I think the game unfolded exactly the way we expected, Motherwell are talented and pushed us all the way. We showed our character to stand up to them and I'm thoroughly delighted with the three points today.

"Charlie's cross was a tremendous moment, he's a top technician. Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards are colossal defenders in one box for us so It's great to see them both having such an impact in the other box."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I really enjoyed watching my team play today, I thought they were excellent. We hardly gave any chances away and we did everything you'd associate with winning a game of football apart from score more than the opposition today and that's sometimes how it goes.

"I said at half-time we just have to repeat that performance and we'll give ourselves the best chance of winning the game. Apart from that one second of the set-piece, I thought we were brilliant and if we play like that, more often than not, we'll get three points."

What's next?

Dundee United travel to Livingston on Wednesday (19:45 BST kick-off) and Motherwell host St Mirren at the same time.

Player of the match Edwards Ryan Edwards with an average of 7.92 Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell Dundee United Avg Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.92 Squad number 4 Player name Mulgrew Average rating 7.86 Squad number 1 Player name Siegrist Average rating 7.83 Squad number 7 Player name Niskanen Average rating 7.77 Squad number 66 Player name Fuchs Average rating 7.73 Squad number 10 Player name Clark Average rating 7.69 Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 7.67 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 7.62 Squad number 22 Player name Freeman Average rating 7.62 Squad number 33 Player name McMann Average rating 7.60 Squad number 8 Player name Pawlett Average rating 7.54 Squad number 27 Player name Appéré Average rating 7.23 Motherwell Avg Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 5.75 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 5.21 Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 5.02 Squad number 7 Player name Woolery Average rating 4.99 Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 4.93 Squad number 14 Player name Ojala Average rating 4.86 Squad number 23 Player name Grimshaw Average rating 4.84 Squad number 16 Player name Slattery Average rating 4.74 Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 4.69 Squad number 5 Player name Mugabi Average rating 4.69 Squad number 19 Player name McGinley Average rating 4.67 Squad number 28 Player name Roberts Average rating 4.00 Squad number 8 Player name O'Hara Average rating 3.90 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 3.61