League One
SunderlandSunderland0CharltonCharlton Athletic0

Sunderland v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 39Hoffmann
  • 15Winchester
  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 17Cirkin
  • 24Neil
  • 13O'Nien
  • 10O'Brien
  • 21Pritchard
  • 28McGeady
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 4Evans
  • 5Alves
  • 7Dajaku
  • 11Gooch
  • 26Wright
  • 33Hume

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 16Matthews
  • 15Lavelle
  • 5Famewo
  • 3Purrington
  • 18Leko
  • 4Dobson
  • 11Gilbey
  • 17Lee
  • 9Stockley
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 6Pearce
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 25Davison
  • 26Watson
  • 28Clare
  • 30Henderson
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Craig MacGillivray.

  2. Post update

    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic).

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth1586125121330
2Sunderland1392224121229
3Wycombe148422012828
4Wigan138232291326
5Rotherham1474320101025
6Oxford Utd147342115624
7MK Dons146532317623
8Burton156451517-222
9Sheff Wed145631412221
10Accrington146261723-620
11Bolton155462023-319
12Cheltenham145451521-619
13Ipswich144642721618
14Wimbledon144642021-118
15Lincoln City144461617-116
16Cambridge133731719-216
17Portsmouth144461518-316
18Morecambe144372324-115
19Gillingham153661319-615
20Fleetwood133552019114
21Shrewsbury153391020-1012
22Charlton142481523-810
23Crewe14167922-139
24Doncaster13229621-158
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC