Sunderland v Charlton Athletic

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Craig MacGillivray.
SunderlandSunderland0CharltonCharlton Athletic0
Last updated on .From the section League One
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-3-3
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|15
|8
|6
|1
|25
|12
|13
|30
|2
|Sunderland
|13
|9
|2
|2
|24
|12
|12
|29
|3
|Wycombe
|14
|8
|4
|2
|20
|12
|8
|28
|4
|Wigan
|13
|8
|2
|3
|22
|9
|13
|26
|5
|Rotherham
|14
|7
|4
|3
|20
|10
|10
|25
|6
|Oxford Utd
|14
|7
|3
|4
|21
|15
|6
|24
|7
|MK Dons
|14
|6
|5
|3
|23
|17
|6
|23
|8
|Burton
|15
|6
|4
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|22
|9
|Sheff Wed
|14
|5
|6
|3
|14
|12
|2
|21
|10
|Accrington
|14
|6
|2
|6
|17
|23
|-6
|20
|11
|Bolton
|15
|5
|4
|6
|20
|23
|-3
|19
|12
|Cheltenham
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|21
|-6
|19
|13
|Ipswich
|14
|4
|6
|4
|27
|21
|6
|18
|14
|Wimbledon
|14
|4
|6
|4
|20
|21
|-1
|18
|15
|Lincoln City
|14
|4
|4
|6
|16
|17
|-1
|16
|16
|Cambridge
|13
|3
|7
|3
|17
|19
|-2
|16
|17
|Portsmouth
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|18
|-3
|16
|18
|Morecambe
|14
|4
|3
|7
|23
|24
|-1
|15
|19
|Gillingham
|15
|3
|6
|6
|13
|19
|-6
|15
|20
|Fleetwood
|13
|3
|5
|5
|20
|19
|1
|14
|21
|Shrewsbury
|15
|3
|3
|9
|10
|20
|-10
|12
|22
|Charlton
|14
|2
|4
|8
|15
|23
|-8
|10
|23
|Crewe
|14
|1
|6
|7
|9
|22
|-13
|9
|24
|Doncaster
|13
|2
|2
|9
|6
|21
|-15
|8
