BournemouthAFC Bournemouth3HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Bournemouth 3-0 Huddersfield: Dominic Solanke double as Cherries stay unbeaten

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke's first came from the penalty spot

Dominic Solanke scored twice to help unbeaten Bournemouth maintain their Championship lead with a thumping victory over Huddersfield Town.

The 24-year-old took his tally for the season to 11 in all competitions, as the Cherries swept the visitors aside at Vitality Stadium, ending their opponents' four-game unbeaten streak.

Solanke's first came just two minutes after an emotional round of applause for David Brooks on seven minutes, following the winger's cancer diagnosis.

He picked himself up after a foul in the box to send Lee Nicholls the wrong way from the spot, and rattled home his second after Philip Billing knocked down a Ryan Christie cross.

Huddersfield showed flashes in attack through the lively Sorba Thomas and Josh Koroma, but Bournemouth ruthlessly put the game to bed when Lloyd Kelly headed in a teasing Christie delivery midway through the second half.

Koroma hit the crossbar with a fierce effort late on, but Danny Ward's attempt to force the rebound in was ruled out for offside as Town were kept scoreless.

Scott Parker's Cherries, unbeaten in 14 games this season, are the only side in the English Football League yet to have tasted defeat, and they were confident from the off.

Their surge to the top of the table has been anchored by a fine home record, with this a fifth straight win, and a miserly defence which has only conceded eight goals.

For Carlos Corberan, a lack of goals has seen them fail to score in five of their past seven Championship games, while defender Matty Pearson is their top scorer with just three.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 24Cahill
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 8LermaSubstituted forStanislasat 70'minutes
  • 26KilkennyBooked at 29mins
  • 29Billing
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forLoweat 70'minutes
  • 9SolankeSubstituted forRogersat 79'minutes
  • 32AnthonyBooked at 18mins

Substitutes

  • 1Nyland
  • 6Mepham
  • 11Marcondes
  • 18Lowe
  • 19Stanislas
  • 22Pearson
  • 27Rogers

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 23SarrSubstituted forSinaniat 56'minutes
  • 20Turton
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3Toffolo
  • 16ThomasSubstituted forWardat 71'minutes
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forHolmesat 63'minutes
  • 10Koroma

Substitutes

  • 11Aarons
  • 14Ruffels
  • 15High
  • 19Holmes
  • 24Sinani
  • 25Ward
  • 42Bilokapic
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home14
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by nudgetastic, today at 18:04

    As a B-mouth fan, we have always lacked co-ordination in defence, the signing of gary Cahill, improves us ten-fold...... great signing,..... worth whatever the bonus he gets if we get promoted

  • Comment posted by Kikibella25, today at 17:39

    Another win. So pleased for the lads, keep it up. I'm not counting chickens, things can change very quickly, but am enjoying the season so far!
    David Brooks, we're all with you 🍒🍒🍒

  • Comment posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 17:34

    First two goals were absolute gifts, I fail to see what Turton brings to the team apart from liabilities.. Then we look like we might have a chance of getting back into the game so Manuel takes off a defender, changes the formation, and all the momentum we looked to be building was lost..

    Still, we always knew that this was going to be a tough game, but we didn't have to make it easy for AFCB..

  • Comment posted by OldenoughtorememberTedMacDougall, today at 17:29

    Still a long, long way to go, one game at a time boys.....let's not get too excited just yet.

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 17:28

    Calling it now. Bournemouth to win the Championship by about 15+ points & although I do not think Reading’s 106 points will be beaten, Bournemouth will get close to it. 102 points I think they will get.

    • Reply posted by Wendyo, today at 17:43

      Wendyo replied:
      Promotion I think is on the cards. I don't care if it's by a record amount of points, I'd take a play off promotion right now as would most. Losing a few players & having injuries at the start of the season has enabled a few youngsters to get a chance & they're shining. Great signings too and a squad full of quality. Certainly better than Eddie Howes Championship winners, imo. Keep it up Cherries

  • Comment posted by Julie, today at 17:26

    Majestic...only Fulham and WBA anywhere close...up the Cherries 🍒

  • Comment posted by Paddy Pantsdown, today at 17:24

    Tinpot Huddersfield get their butts handed to them again.

    On thing left to do ……BELIEVE….

    • Reply posted by psycho_is_our_leader, today at 17:37

      psycho_is_our_leader replied:
      Ahh yeah, but the mighty white s****e could still only manage a late draw, you'll be back in the championship next season Paddy.. Where you belong..

  • Comment posted by Smokeycat, today at 17:24

    Great win and another clean sheet.
    Hope this unbeaten run continues.

  • Comment posted by AllyMally, today at 17:23

    No stopping the Cherries at the moment, marching on back to The Premier League 👍🏻

    • Reply posted by AndyBoothsCreakyKnees, today at 17:45

      AndyBoothsCreakyKnees replied:
      And then...
      Straight back down again.
      Yo.
      Yo.

  • Comment posted by PoolePirates, today at 17:22

    What a brilliant performance from Cherries. 3-0 up and still chasing every ball. Such an entertaining team with football of the highest quality. 6 clear at the top.

    Cherries showing why they are one of the favourites to return to the top flight with some real quality. Scott Parker has put some real steel in this team who refuse to be beaten.

    The Terriers played like they were terrified!

  • Comment posted by Boscombeboy, today at 17:22

    This is starting to look very good for us,beautifully balanced side,playing with total confidence..come on you mighty 🍒 🍒 🍒 🍒

  • Comment posted by When RED light shows wait here, today at 17:21

    Catch us if you can..........but you can't...........

  • Comment posted by Guardians Quitter, today at 17:20

    Very nicely done lads.
    Onwards and upwards.

