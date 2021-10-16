Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran keeper McCarey sees red for clash with teammate Burns

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was sent off for lashing out at team-mate Bobby Burns during their side's 2-2 draw with Coleraine at the Oval.

McCarey reacted angrily to Burns after Coleraine striker Cathair Friel scored to level the game with 10 minutes left.

As Friel celebrated, McCarey ran over to Burns and appeared to strike out at him before grabbing the defender's shirt as he lay on the ground.

McCarey was shown a straight red card and left the pitch to a chorus of boos.

Burns conceded possession on the halfway line in the build-up to Coleraine's goal, which prompted McCarey's furious reaction.

Glentoran players Patrick McClean and Rhys Marshall separated their team-mates before McCarey was shown red by referee Andrew Davey.

The game finished 2-2 with Friel rescuing a point for Coleraine after Jay Donnelly's double turned the game in Glentoran's favour after Conor McKendry's 15th-minute opener for the Bannsiders.

McCarey was shown a red card by referee Andrew Davey

McCarey reacted angrily after Burns conceded possession to Coleraine in the build-up to the goal

McCarey leaves the pitch after being dismissed by referee Andrew Davey

Cliftonville beat Larne in top-two battle

Earlier on Saturday, Rory Hale scored twice as Cliftonville extended their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to two points with a thrilling 2-1 win over Larne.

David McDaid cancelled out Hale's early opener before the Reds captain headed the winner on 63 minutes.

Linfield replaced Larne in second with a 3-0 win at Warrenpoint Town.

Glenavon secured their first home win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Dungannon Swifts while Ballymena United beat nine-man Portadown 1-0.

Cliftonville went into Saturday's top-two battle at Solitude knowing that three points would send out a statement of their title intent, and Paddy McLaughlin's side got off to the perfect start when Hale volleyed home after eight minutes.

Watch: Rory Hale with the double makes it 2-1 to Cliftonville against Larne

Former Reds striker David McDaid, who scored twice in Larne's European play-off decider win over Cliftonville in June, levelled seven minutes before the break with a smart striker's finish, controlling Tomas Cosgrove's right-wing cross before poking past Declan Dunne from close range.

McDaid's goal came soon after Cliftonville saw a big penalty appeal turned down when Joe Gormley went down under Kofi Balmer's challenge.

However, the home side's fury turned to elation when Hale - who was outstanding throughout - popped up with a 63rd-minute header from a Jamie McDonagh cross to keep the north Belfast side at the top.

Larne, who also had a penalty appeal waved away by referee Raymond Crangle when Mark Randall was felled by Ronan Doherty, had the chance to rescue a point late on through Graham Kelly only for the defender to blaze his volley over the bar after being found by Cosgrove.

The result moves unbeaten Cliftonville on to 20 points from eight games after a seventh successive win at home in all competitions this season, while the north Belfast side are eight points better off than they were after eight games last term.

Blues cruise past Point to go second

Watch: Blues cruise past Point to go second

Linfield moved into second position in the Premiership thanks to three first-half goals in a routine 3-0 victory over Warrenpoint at Milltown.

Linfield enjoyed the better of the early exchanges and took the lead on the quarter-hour mark.

Christy Manzinga embarked on a surging run into the left-hand side of the penalty area and then checked back inside before his progress was halted by a challenge from defender Dermot McVeigh.

Chris Shields took the spot kick and confidently sent keeper Conor Mitchell the wrong way.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 28 minutes with more than a helping hand from Warrenpoint's Luke Wade Slater, who inexplicably passed the ball across the edge of his own penalty area, straight into the path of the in-rushing Kirk Millar, who coolly slotted past Mitchell.

Four minutes later it was 3-0 as a well-worked Linfield move culminated in Stephen Fallon neatly laying the ball into the path of Christy Manzinga, who rifled a powerful shot past Mitchell from the edge of the penalty area.

A quiet second half saw Steven Ball's shot hit the side netting for Warrenpoint, while Michael Newberry glanced a header wide for Linfield as the hosts fell to a seventh straight league defeat.

Fitzpatrick nets double as Glenavon secure first home win

Watch: All 6 goals from Glenavon's 4-2 win against Dunganon Swifts

Matthew Fitzpatrick helped Glenavon to a comfortable win over a struggling Dungannon Swifts side at Mourneview Park.

Three goals arrived in seven first-half minutes with Mark Stafford heading the hosts in front before Ryan Mayse levelled with a deflected strike.

Fitzpatrick drilled in to make it 2-1 and added the third with a close-range volley early in the second half.

Peter Campbell calmly slotted home to extend Glenavon's lead before Darragh McBrien rounded the keeper and netted to pull one back late in the game.

McGrory the hero for Sky Blues

Andy McGrory nets winner as Ballymena beat Portadown 1-0

Ninth-placed Ballymena moved three points clear of Portadown below them thanks to Andy McGrory's 77th-minute winning goal at Shamrock Park.

McGrory stabbed the ball home from close range after the visitors had struggled to break down the home defence.

The Ports ended the match with nine men, having had Oisin Conaty sent-off for what looked to be a stamp on Caolan Loughran on 32 minutes and then Nathan Kerr for a second yellow card in the 76th.

Kerr had been booked by referee Evan Boyce for a cynical foul and was then shown a red for pulling back United substitute Ryan Waide, who had replaced Daniel Bramall, who was carried off with a suspected shin bone fracture.