Hale, Cliftonville's captain for the day, scored in either half to secure a big win for the Reds

Rory Hale scored twice as Cliftonville extended their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to two points with a thrilling 2-1 win over Larne.

David McDaid cancelled out Hale's early opener before the Reds captain headed the winner on 63 minutes.

Linfield replaced Larne in second with a 3-0 win at Warrenpoint Town.

Glenavon secured their first home win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Dungannon Swifts while Ballymena United beat nine-man Portadown 1-0.

Cliftonville went into Saturday's top-two battle at Solitude knowing that three points would send out a statement of their title intent, and got off to the perfect start when Hale volleyed home after eight minutes.

Former Reds striker David McDaid, who scored twice in Larne's European play-off decider win over Cliftonville in June, levelled seven minutes before the break with a smart striker's finish.

McDaid's goal came soon after Cliftonville saw a big penalty appeal turned down when Joe Gormley went down under Kofi Balmer's challenge.

However, the home side's fury turned to elation when Hale - who was outstanding throughout - popped up with a 63rd-minute header to keep the north Belfast side at the top.

Blues cruise past Point to go second

Linfield moved into second position in the Premiership thanks to three first-half goals in a routine 3-0 victory over Warrenpoint at Milltown.

Linfield enjoyed the better of the early exchanges and took the lead on the quarter-hour mark.

Christy Manzinga embarked on a surging run into the left-hand side of the penalty area and then checked back inside before his progress was halted by a challenge from defender Dermot McVeigh.

Chris Shields took the spot kick and confidently sent keeper Conor Mitchell the wrong way.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 28 minutes with more than a helping hand from Warrenpoint's Luke Wade Slater, who inexplicably passed the ball across the edge of his own penalty area, straight into the path of the in-rushing Kirk Millar, who coolly slotted past Mitchell.

Four minutes later it was 3-0 as a well-worked Linfield move culminated in Stephen Fallon neatly laying the ball into the path of Christy Manzinga, who rifled a powerful shot past Mitchell from the edge of the penalty area.

A quiet second half saw Steven Ball's shot hit the side netting for Warrenpoint, while Michael Newberry glanced a header wide for Linfield as Warrenpoint fell to a seventh straight league defeat.

Fitzpatrick nets double as Glenavon secure first home win

Matthew Fitzpatrick helped Glenavon to a comfortable win over a struggling Dungannon Swifts side at Mourneview Park.

Three goals arrived in seven first-half minutes with Mark Stafford heading the hosts in front before Ryan Mayse levelled with a deflected strike.

Fitzpatrick drilled in to make it 2-1 and added the third with a close-range volley early in the second half.

Peter Campbell calmly slotted home to extend Glenavon's lead before Darragh McBrien rounded the keeper and netted to pull one back late in the game.

