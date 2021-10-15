Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 1.
Kylian Mbappe scored the winner with an 86th-minute penalty as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain came from a goal down to beat Angers at Parc des Princes.
The hosts were awarded a penalty for handball four minutes from time after the referee checked the pitchside monitor.
Mbappe found the bottom corner to complete the comeback after Danilo Pereira's header had pulled PSG level.
Angelo Fulgini had given the visitors the lead in the first half.
Fulgini tapped in from Sofiane Boufal's brilliant low cross 10 minutes before the break against the run of play.
Jimmy Cabot had nicked the ball off Marco Verratti on the edge of the Angers box as the visitors broke on the counter-attack to score.
PSG were playing without South American stars Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Neymar, and Marquinhos after the international break.
They failed to manage a shot on target in the first half, but drew level when Pereira's header from Mbappe's cross beat goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni.
After assisting and scoring the winner in Sunday's Nations League final, Mbappe repeated his heroics as he beat Bernardoni from the penalty spot.
The spot-kick was awarded after VAR officials instructed the on-field referee to review Pierrick Capelle's handball from Mauro Icardi's header.
Victory sees PSG move nine points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and avoid back-to-back defeats after their 100% start was ended by Rennes before the international break.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 50G Donnarumma
- 17DagbaSubstituted forHakimiat 72'minutes
- 24Kehrer
- 3Kimpembe
- 22DialloSubstituted forBernatat 63'minutes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forDraxlerat 72'minutes
- 15Danilo
- 6VerrattiBooked at 90mins
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forWijnaldumat 63'minutes
- 9Icardi
- 7MbappéSubstituted forEbimbeat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hakimi
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 18Wijnaldum
- 23Draxler
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 27Gueye
- 28Ebimbe
- 35Gharbi
Angers
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Bernardoni
- 29Manceau
- 8Traoré
- 24Thomas
- 11Cabot
- 2Mendy
- 5Mangani
- 15CapelleBooked at 85mins
- 10FulginiSubstituted forBahokenat 77'minutes
- 21ChoSubstituted forBrahimiat 64'minutes
- 7BoufalSubstituted forOunahiat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Doumbia
- 6Ebosse
- 14Brahimi
- 18Ounahi
- 19Bahoken
- 23Bobichon
- 26Taibi
- 27Pereira Lage
- 30Petkovic
- Referee:
- Bastien Dechepy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Booking
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Stéphane Bahoken (Angers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Romain Thomas (Angers).
Post update
Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a with an attempt from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.
Post update
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 2, Angers 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Pierrick Capelle (Angers) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Paris Saint Germain.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Pierrick Capelle (Angers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.
Post update
Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Pierrick Capelle (Angers).
Post update
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Azzedine Ounahi (Angers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Batista Mendy (Angers).