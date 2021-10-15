Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United were leading 1-0 when Wan-Bissaka was sent off after 35 minutes and went on to lose 2-1

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka's two-match ban for a sending off in his side's Champions League defeat to Young Boys has been cut to one game.

He missed the following 2-1 win over Villarreal, so is now available to face Atalanta on 20 October.

The 23-year-old received a straight red card for a late tackle and was given a two-game ban for "rough play".

Manchester United's appeal against the length of the ban was upheld by Uefa.