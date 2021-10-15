Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joan Laporta says he had his "happiest day" since returning as Barcelona club president when Pedri signed a new deal.

The midfielder, 18, has signed a contract through to 2026 with a 1bn euro (£846m) buyout clause - the highest in the club's history.

He helped Spain reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals in July after playing a key part in Barca winning last season's Copa del Rey.

"The clause is 1bn euros, but he is worth much more," Laporta said.

"I'd say it's the happiest day since I've taken up the presidency.

"I was very happy too, of course, when we won the Copa last season but this is an historic day and one of those that makes being Barca president worthwhile."

Barca, who are ninth in the table after a mixed start to the season, face Valencia in La Liga on Sunday, a match Pedri will miss with a thigh injury.

Ronald Koeman's side, who are bottom of their Champions League group after opening with two defeats, then face Dynamo Kyiv before returning to La Liga to host Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico.