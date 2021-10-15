Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was jeered by the home crowd in Prague and sent off in the 1-0 loss

Uefa will not open disciplinary proceedings against Sparta Prague following the booing of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

The Finland international was jeered by the home crowd six months on from being racially abused by Ondrej Kudela of Sparta's rivals, Slavia Prague.

However, Uefa says there is "insufficient evidence of racism or discriminatory conduct".

Rangers lost the Europa League group match 1-0 in the Czech capital.

The match was played in front of 10,000 children and their chaperones after Uefa relented on a stadium closure following racist chanting by Sparta fans towards Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

Kamara, booked in the first half, was shown a second yellow card for leading with an elbow on Michal Sacek on 74 minutes.

European football's governing body explained that an ethics and disciplinary inspector had been appointed to review "potential discriminatory incidents" during the tie on 30 September.

A short statement added: "The investigation has now concluded that there was insufficient evidence of racism or discriminatory conduct at the match to warrant the opening of disciplinary proceedings against AC Sparta Praha."