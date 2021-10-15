Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Buendia scored 15 goals and racked up 16 assists last season as Norwich won the Championship title

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith believes midfielder Emiliano Buendia will prove why they made him their record buy.

Buendia, 24, was signed from Norwich in June, for an initial £33m.

The Argentine has been restricted to 33 Premier League minutes since his last top-flight start against Brentford in August, when he scored.

"He has a lot of qualities but the one I have seen over the last three or four weeks is a drive and desire to succeed," said Smith.

"I think all players need that and he has that in abundance.

"We have never put any pressure on trying to handle any price tag or numbers because the players aren't in control of that. That is what someone is willing to pay for them."

Villa, who are 10th in the Premier League table with 10 points after seven games, face 12th-placed Wolves on Saturday.

"He's getting to where we want him to be. He got injured during pre-season so he was lacking the fitness in the first couple of games," said Smith.