Teams in this season's Carabao Cup have previously only been allowed up to three substitutions

Teams playing in the Carabao Cup will be allowed to make up to five substitutions a match for the rest of the season following a rule change.

The English Football League passed an amendment from three substitutions following a proposal by 14 of the 16 clubs still in the draw.

Each team can name nine substitutes, starting from the fourth round later this month.

The change has been made after concerns were raised over fixture congestion.

Clubs will have three opportunities during open play to make substitutions, not including half-time, while multiple changes can be made at one opportunity.

For the semi-final second legs and the final, an additional substitution opportunity will be permitted during open play in extra time, but not including at full-time or half-time in extra time.

Any unspent substitutions can be carried over into extra time.

Fifa increased the number of available substitutes to five in May last year in response to coronavirus issues, but the rule was scrapped by the EFL before the start of this campaign.