Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

There will be a bumper edition of Sportscene on Saturday, with all 12 Scottish Premiership sides playing.

James McFadden and Richard Foster join host Jonathan Sutherland on BBC Scotland at 19:30 BST to review the top flight action.

The show is repeated on BBC One Scotland at midnight.

Julie Fleeting and Steven Thompson will be keeping an eye on the live action for the Sportscene results show on BBC One Scotland from 16:00 - 17:15.

At 18:00, BBC Alba will be broadcasting the full 90 minutes of St Johnstone v Livingston.

As ever, Sportsound will be across all of the live games on BBC Radio Scotland from 14:00, staying on late to cover the 18:00 kick-off between Dundee and Aberdeen at Dens Park.

You can also listen in via the BBC Sport website and app, which will provide the usual text updates from around the grounds.

Off The Ball occupies its usual BBC Radio Scotland spot at noon on Saturday and Sunday, with former Scotland cricketer John Blain among the guests.