Newcastle United fans celebrated in large numbers following the takeover of their club last week

Rangers' Steven Gerrard has distanced himself from speculation linking him with the Newcastle United job.

Some reports state that the Premier League club's new owners will look to replace current manager Steve Bruce and former Liverpool captain Gerrard features on their shortlist.

But the Ibrox boss was keen to distance himself from any discussion.

"I'm in a very big job, a very big role, which I'm very much focused on," Gerrard said.

"I don't react or get involved in any speculation, especially when someone I have the utmost respect for is sitting in that job. Steve is a great character, someone I've got a personal relationship with.

"Sitting in this position, I wouldn't like people to speculate about my job, so I certainly won't be getting involved in speculation towards his."

The Tyneside club were taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium in a £305m deal last week and rumours suggested that one of their first jobs would be to relieve Bruce of his duties.

However, the 60-year-old looks like he will remain in the St James' Park dugout for at least another game, with the former Manchester United defender poised to take charge of his 1,000th fixture against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

"I've certainly got one eye on Newcastle," Gerrard said. "That's to see Brucey get his 1,000th game. It's a mammoth achievement. The character he is, I don't think he would want anyone to have sympathy for him.

"It's interesting what's happening at Newcastle. If anyone deserves a break, it's the Geordie fans, so I'm sure the excitement levels are very high. Everyone connected in the game is looking on with interest."

Kent out & Roofe 'in transit'

Gerrard was keen to focus his attention on Saturday's top-of-the table meeting with Hearts at Ibrox.

A win for Rangers would move his side four points clear of Robbie Neilson's visitors as Gerrard's men look to retain their Scottish Premiership crown.

However, the champions will be without winger Ryan Kent, who is expected to return to training after the weekend, while striker Kemar Roofe is yet to return from international duty with Jamaica.

"Kemar is in transit," Gerrard added. "We're hoping to have him tomorrow, but he will certainly miss Friday's session. We have the medical team waiting for him later. They will look after him, assess him and make sure he's ready."