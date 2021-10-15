Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle United directors at St James' Park

Newcastle United are a new "super power" in football following the club's £305m takeover, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Premier League approved the Saudi-led takeover last week after receiving "legally binding assurances" the Saudi Arabian state would not be in control.

There are many human rights issues linked to the state.

"Newcastle are guaranteed to play a dominant role in world football for the next 20 or 30 years," Klopp said.

Speaking to Sky, he added: "There are no two opinions about the obvious human rights concerns in Saudi Arabia. That's not a question. But how it could then happen that this was nevertheless allowed despite many concerns, I cannot assess.

"If we only talk about football, then in the long term, of course, we have to say that they are going to be a super power."

Amnesty International UK chief executive Sacha Deshmukh previously said the takeover raised a number of "deeply troubling questions about sportswashing, about human rights and sport, and about the integrity of English football".

The takeover was 80% financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose chair is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Western intelligence agencies say he ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, an allegation Bin Salman denies

Following the takeover, Amanda Staveley, Newcastle's director, said her PCP Capital firm took concerns over Saudi Arabia's human rights record "very seriously" but reiterated that its partner "is not the Saudi state, it's PIF".

Other top-flight clubs have complained to the Premier League about how the deal passed the owners' and directors' test, as well as how they were kept in the dark until news of the takeover emerged.

"I was waiting for some official statement about it from Richard Masters or somebody else, because we all know there are obviously concerns about human rights issues," said Klopp. "I think that's all clear that we all think the same there.

"What will it mean for football? A few months ago, we had a massive issue with clubs trying to build a Super League, and rightly so. It didn't happen.

"But this is creating a super team. It's pretty much the same. Guaranteed spots in the Champions League, in a few years time, not immediately.

"Newcastle fans will love it, of course, but for it just means there is a new super power in Newcastle.

"Money cannot buy everything but it can over time. They have enough money to make a few wrong decisions, to then make the right decisions, and then they will be where they want to be."