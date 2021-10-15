Michael Nicholson (right) had already been working closely with Ange Postecoglou

Manager Ange Postecoglou says Celtic are at the start of a "major rebuild" after holding talks with acting chief executive Michael Nicholson.

Nicholson stepped up from his role as director of legal and football affairs after the surprise departure of Dominic McKay after just three months in post.

He and Postecoglou took the chance presented by the international break to discuss the club's long-term future.

"We are working together to put up the pillars," the manager said.

"We have some immediate concerns obviously and that's around the football department and looking into January."

Celtic sit sixth in the Scottish Premiership, six points behind holders Rangers after an indifferent start to Postecoglou's reign, and the Australian, who pointed out that the club had been "supportive" of his own plans, is already looking to the next transfer window.

"If I keep getting that support, I'm really confident we will bring in the right kind of players in January that we will need to bolster the squad and then we will have a good foundation for what's ahead," he said.

"There is no doubt this has been a major rebuild. That's not just just an opinion - that's a fact. To bring in 12 players in one window, that pretty much signifies that you building something completely new."

Postecoglou, whose side visit in-form Motherwell on Saturday, suggested it was an easy transition between working with McKay then Nicholson.

"The relationship is working well," he added. "It helps that Michael has been here. I already knew Michael. He was one of the first people I kind of met in the whole process of being appointed. He was involved in a lot of our transfer dealings anyway.

"I'm of a similar sort of mould. I want to build something that's not just a success but a sustainable success and get into more strategic thinking."