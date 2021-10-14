Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Republic of Ireland assistant Eileen Gleeson will take over from interim manager Grant Scott next month

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Eileen Gleeson has been revealed as Glasgow City's new head coach.

Gleeson, who has signed a two-year contract, will take over from interim boss Grant Scott with the Scottish champions on 8 November.

She will step down from her role as national assistant after World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Finland.

"Glasgow City are a trail-blazing club who continue to push boundaries," Gleeson said.

"For many years I have admired the progressive, ambitious and inclusive values promoted by the club and their ongoing commitment to providing opportunities and pathways for girls and women to participate at all levels of the game.

"I am delighted to be part of such a club where winning ways are driven by a culture of high standards and a refusal to stand still. I want to add to Glasgow City's success and will be very ambitious about this."

She takes over a Glasgow side who are seeking a 15th consecutive domestic league title and who currently sit second in the Scottish Women's Premier League, two points behind Rangers.

Gleeson, who is set to complete a PHD based on decision making in elite football, moved to Ireland's national side after enjoying success at Peamount United and UCD Waves.

At Peamount, she won six trophies in an eight-year spell, including leading the team to a domestic treble in 2010, while at UCD Gleeson earned runners-up spots in the 2014-15 league campaign and FAI Women's Cup.

Gleeson also became the first coach to manage an Irish side to the Women's Champions League knockout stages in 2011-12, where Peamount were defeated by Paris Saint Germain in the last 32.

Speaking on the appointment, City chief executive Laura Montgomery said Gleeson's football knowledge, player management and attention to detail are "unrivalled".

"I made no secret some months ago that this was not a position we would be advertising," Montgomery added. "We were prepared to play the long game to ensure we got the candidate we were after.

"I first met Eileen over five years ago and have known since then that I would want her to be head coach of our football club one day."