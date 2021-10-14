Norwich City are considering a January transfer bid for Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay, but Manchester United are also keen on the 18-year-old right-back and Leicester City are among the other Premier League clubs tracking the Scotland Under-21 international. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest Premier League club to show interest in Stoke City's Harry Souttar, with Aston Villa already keeping an eye on the 22-year-old Edinburgh-born Australia centre-half. (Football Insider) external-link

Hearts are working on a contract extension for Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, with manager Robbie Neilson revealing that the 39-year-old "has a clause and we're trying to move forward". (The National) external-link

Hibernian are deep into talks with Ryan Porteous' representatives about a contract extension that would tie the centre-half to the club for a number of years and are hopeful of tying down the 22-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Livingston are considering bringing 35-year-old assistant manager and former midfielder Marvin Bartley out of retirement as Brexit impacts their recruitment. (The Scotsman) external-link

Hearts striker Liam Boyce has revealed that he told Northern Ireland he did not want to be considered for the last two international breaks because he has a five-month old son and daughter who has just started school and "living in Edinburgh with no family nearby, leaving my missus on her own with two kids, a dog and no help, I took the decision it was better for me to stay at home". (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe faces a race against time to return to Glasgow in time to face Hearts on Saturday having posted a video on Thursday of him lounging at the pool after scoring his first goal for Jamaica in their surprise 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Honduras. (Daily Record) external-link

Three Rangers players - midfielder Glen Kamara, winger Ryan Kent and right-back James Tavernier - and three from Celtic - striker Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielders Callum McGregor and David Turnbull - are included the World Soccer 500 "impact" list along with Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour and Vancouver Whitecaps playmaker Ryan Gauld. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link