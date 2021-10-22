Premier League
ArsenalArsenal3Aston VillaAston Villa1

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa: Gunners hit three past lacklustre Villa

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments123

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the fourth player to score a Premier League goal for Arsenal on every day of the week, after Thierry Henry, Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal gained a thoroughly deserved victory over Aston Villa to move into the top half of the Premier League table.

Thomas Partey headed in Emile Smith Rowe's corner for his first goal for the Gunners - having earlier hit the crossbar.

Right at the end of the first half, Arsenal were given a penalty after a long video assistant referee review for a Matt Targett foul on Alexandre Lacazette.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was saved excellently by former Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez, but the Gabon striker put home the rebound from close range.

Villa improved on a thoroughly wretched first half, but Smith Rowe scored Arsenal's third 11 minutes into the second half.

He won the ball in his own half and then finished the move via a deflection and the post.

The visitors got a consolation when Jacob Ramsey curled his first Villa goal into the top corner from 20 yards. They put on good pressure and created a few chances in the closing stages but it was too little, too late.

More like it from Arsenal

This did not look like a game between two teams sitting next to each other in the table - but Arsenal were 12th and Villa 13th before kick-off.

Arsenal are capable of good spells - like at the start of Monday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace - and good games - like the 3-1 win over Tottenham.

This was one of the good games, well for 80 minutes.

Aston Villa were the opposite of their 3-2 defeat by Wolves. They collapsed there in the final 10 minutes - but this time that was when they they had most of their chances.

They did not manage a shot in the first half, the first time since May 2018 that has happened to a team playing against Arsenal in the league.

The Gunners should have been out of sight - Partey had hit the woodwork from close range before headed them into the lead.

Aubameyang had a goal disallowed for a debatable Lacazette foul and Martinez made several smart saves.

But Arsenal got the second they deserved in first-half injury time. The crowd thought Craig Pawson was whistling for half-time but he was actually stopping play for a VAR consultation.

Targett was about to clear the ball when Lacazette stepped across him and drew a foul instead. The penalty was given and Aubameyang scored at the second attempt.

Villa had more threat when they brought on winger Leon Bailey for defender Axel Tuanzebe at half-time, but after their first couple of chances, Smith Rowe wrapped it up.

Or so it looked until Ramsey scored the best goal of the game. Ollie Watkins, Ramsey and Bailey all had chances to for Villa but could not set up a tense finale.

Arsenal

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.83

  2. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.68

  3. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.55

  4. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.64

  5. Squad number20Player nameNuno Tavares
    Average rating

    7.80

  6. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.78

  7. Squad number23Player nameSambi Lokonga
    Average rating

    7.64

  8. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.93

  9. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    8.57

  10. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    8.05

  11. Squad number14Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    7.73

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    6.72

  2. Squad number15Player nameMaitland-Niles
    Average rating

    6.32

  3. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    6.27

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    5.06

  2. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    3.88

  3. Squad number16Player nameTuanzebe
    Average rating

    3.69

  4. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    3.91

  5. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    3.92

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    3.86

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    3.62

  8. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    3.47

  9. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    3.39

  10. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    3.60

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    3.52

Substitutes

  1. Squad number21Player nameEl Ghazi
    Average rating

    3.77

  2. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    4.72

  3. Squad number41Player nameRamsey
    Average rating

    5.55

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 4White
  • 6Gabriel
  • 20Varela Tavares
  • 7Saka
  • 23Sambi LokongaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 73'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forØdegaardat 68'minutes
  • 14AubameyangBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMartinelliat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 25Elneny
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 35Martinelli

Aston Villa

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Martínez
  • 4Konsa
  • 16TuanzebeSubstituted forBaileyat 45'minutes
  • 5MingsBooked at 27mins
  • 2Cash
  • 7McGinnBooked at 32mins
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 84mins
  • 3TargettBooked at 60mins
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forRamseyat 68'minutes
  • 20IngsSubstituted forEl Ghaziat 77'minutes
  • 11WatkinsBooked at 2mins

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 12Steer
  • 18Young
  • 19Nakamba
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 31Bailey
  • 35Archer
  • 41Ramsey
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
59,496

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home22
Away10
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal).

  5. Post update

    Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal).

  7. Post update

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Targett.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Tavares (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Matthew Cash (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Booking

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal).

  14. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Cash.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 3, Aston Villa 1. Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Leon Bailey.

  17. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matt Targett (Aston Villa).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  20. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 22:03

    That’s what you can get when a young team plays with high intensity! We also have to accept that we will also get inconsistency. Everyone played their part this evening. It’s a long time since I’ve seen us win back possession so quickly. Top effort lads!

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 22:08

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Everyone played their part(ey).

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 22:07

    Watkins really is poor, Championship level at best. Mings likewise.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How is he a regular for England

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:02

    As Villa fan - Credit to Arsenal Well Played.

    Woeful Villa in that first half, Smith got it wrong tactically, please stop this 3-5-2 nonsense.

    That's 3 lost on the trot now.

    • Reply posted by Shelia1941, today at 22:09

      Shelia1941 replied:
      We need to do something quickly ! Especially at the back - 6 goals in 2 games - shocking 😠

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:00

    Great win against a dangerous team. Onwards and upwards.

    Move on up! Indeed

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:04

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Depends whether this is a start of a good run for Arsenal or just another false dawn.

  • Comment posted by winter sun traitor, today at 22:09

    No Jack ? No chance ! A long winter awaits avfc

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 22:03

    Good game that as a neutral. Arsenal looked very fluid going forward for the first 70 mins. Top performance by Partey - didn't give Buendia an inch!

  • Comment posted by I7, today at 22:01

    That’s more like it.

  • Comment posted by yugo there, today at 22:08

    Mings and Watkins in thee England squad priceless