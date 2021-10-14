The FA Women's League Cup
Durham WomenDurham Women2Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2
Manchester United Women win 5-3 on penalties

Durham 2-2 Manchester United (3-5 on pens): Visitors overcome battling hosts in Continental Cup

Manchester United players celebrate scoring against Durham
Manchester United won the penalty shootout 5-3

Manchester United avoided an upset in their opening Women's Continental League Cup match as they beat Durham on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Ivana Fuso had put United ahead in the first half but Dee Bradley equalised early in the second.

Ella Toone restored the visitors' lead but Beth Hepple took the game to penalties when she levelled five minutes from time.

However, United came out on top of the shootout, which they won 5-3.

The result means Manchester United have two points in Group B while Durham have one.

Sunderland also needed penalties to decide their game with Sheffield United.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk had given Sheffield United the lead early in the first half but Keira Ramshaw equalised deep in injury time before Sunderland won the shootout 4-2.

Sunderland have two points in Group A while Sheffield United are on one.

A total of 21 clubs are split into five groups in the competition, with group-stage matches taking place between October and December.

The winners of each group are guaranteed qualification to the quarter-finals in January.

Holders Chelsea, alongside Arsenal, enter the competition after the group matches at the quarter-final stage because of Champions League commitments.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 14th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women10101102
2Aston Villa Women10101101
3Sheffield United Women10101101
4Sunderland Ladies10101101
5Blackburn Ladies00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women11005143
2Man Utd Women10102202
3Durham Women10102201
4Leicester City Women00000000
5Everton Women100115-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies11003033
2Tottenham Women11001013
3Charlton Athletic Women100101-10
4Watford Women100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women11001013
2Crystal Palace Women10101102
3Lewes Women10101101
4Reading Women100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women11001013
2West Ham Women11001013
3B'ham City Women100101-10
4London City Lionesses100101-10
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

