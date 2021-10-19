Last updated on .From the section Welsh

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has become the first footballing body to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter.

By signing the pledge, the FAW will be committed to recognising Muslim needs in football for players, staff and spectators attending games.

The FAW will aim to become fully accredited to the Nujum Sports Muslim Athlete Charter external-link in the future.

Chief executive Ebadur Rahman said the organisation will assist the FAW to "aspire to be even more inclusive".

Rahman added: "Having signed the pledge, the FAW is joining a positive movement of solidarity, equality and recognition of the contribution Muslims make for their respective clubs and teams."Nujum is here to support professional clubs and their players, and contribute positively to their equality and diversity agenda."

The charter was first launched in June and in addition to the FAW, BBC Sport understands six Premier League and 22 Football League sides are included in the 34 professional football clubs to sign the pledge.

Two rugby league clubs have also given their support, while discussions are ongoing with rugby union teams and other sports organisations and governing bodies.

The FAW's equality, diversity, inclusion and integrity manager Jason Webber told BBC Sport they are "committed to building an environment and culture that actively supports all faiths".

"By utilising the Muslim Athlete Charter framework and working closely with Nujum Sports, we will ensure that Muslim players are supported in their environment to practice their faith while playing football," he said.

"Someone's religion and belief should not be a barrier and everyone should be supported within an inclusive environment so they can be themselves.

"We believe that football is a place where everyone should feel that they belong and signing the Charter moves us closer to achieving this vision."