Scott Brown was on the losing side against former club Celtic last time out

Aberdeen face a "huge month" after a disappointing start to the Scottish Premiership campaign, admits captain Scott Brown.

The Dons are winless in nine matches in all competitions and have lost four in a row in the league.

They travel to take on bottom club Dundee on Saturday, with the next three fixtures against Hibernian, Rangers and Hearts - the current top three.

"It is a huge month, leading up to the next international break," said Brown.

"We need to try and get as many points on the board as we possibly can and here's hoping that can start on Saturday.

"We are creating the chances, we can't seem to get that little bit of luck we have been looking for.

"We need to get back to being hard to beat and scoring goals like we were at the start of the season.

"We want to be up there, we want to make sure we are challenging Hibs, Hearts, Rangers and Celtic as well. We gave Celtic a good game up here and we were a little bit disappointed with the result and how it played out at the end."

Manager Stephen Glass is hoping continuity in the starting XI will help the Dons rise up the table.

And Glass, who has used 22 players so far this term, should be boosted by the return of Marley Watkins and Ryan Hedges at the weekend.

"As settled as possible would be great for us," he said.

"At first when we were going Thursday-Sunday, that provided difficulties. We have had some illnesses, some injuries to notable players.

"The opportunity to have a settled team has not been there, so if we can find the winning formula then we'll be in a good situation because we have got a good group of players.

"It's about negating the individual mistakes and being more ruthless at the top end of the pitch.

"Anytime you are on a run like we are at the moment you can see players looking like they are dejected, lost and like they're not sure what they are doing. But I don't think you've seen that from this group.

"It's important we keep believing in what we are doing and get better at what we are doing."