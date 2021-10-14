Ryan Bowman was led off 34 minutes into the Ipswich-Shrewsbury game after suffering heart palpitations at Portman Road

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill says striker Ryan Bowman has been told to alter his medication after tests following his on-field heart scare.

But Cotterill says that Bowman has now returned to light training.

"The tests show there is no long-lasting damage to his heart," Cotterill told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"Ipswich were first-class during the incident. I need to give a big shout to them. I asked their manager Paul Cook who their doctor was. He came straight to the bench - and their people then shot his heart back into beat. We'll be forever thankful to them for that.

"They then remained in touch with us when we were still there hours after the game, wondering whether Ryan would be fit enough to come home with us.

"He has been to see a specialist for stringent tests up in Manchester and he now has some medication that he can take immediately if the same thing happens again.

"He came through those tests and we have now had him back in light training for the first time."

The Town boss revealed that Bowman had suffered a slight heart scare before, when he was at Exeter City, during a training session.

"We can't say this was a freak," he added. "As he has had an episode of this before but he now has the right medication."

Cotterill was himself twice in hospital last season, after contracting Covid-pneumonia.

Having kept in touch mostly via phone and Zoom calls last season, Cotterill returned to full-time duty over the summer. But Shrewsbury are struggling this season, lying 23rd in League One, having won just twice in 12 games this season.

They are at home to promotion-chasing MK Dons this Saturday but, while Shrewsbury will now monitor Bowman's condition, he will not be under consideration.