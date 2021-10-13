Last updated on .From the section Football

The FA is set to find out soon if England need to play any home matches being closed doors after unrest at the Euro 2020 final against Italy

There were 92 football-related arrests at England home matches during the 2020-21 season of which 90 occurred at Euro 2020, Home Office figures show. external-link

England played six out of seven matches at Wembley on their way to the final, which they lost on penalties to Italy.

Gareth Southgate's side also faced Scotland in a group game.

The figures for England and Wales said 39 football-related arrests were at the Italy game, 28 at the Scotland tie and 18 at the semi-final against Denmark.

There were "six further football-related arrests involving international teams playing at Euro 2020 at Wembley" with "all six arrests" at the Italy and Spain semi-final.

In terms of England's final against Italy, the Football Association is set to find out next week if England have to play any home games behind closed doors because of unrest at the game.

Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break into Wembley for the event on 11 July.

The Home Office figures said that all 2,978 scheduled matches of the 2020-21 season were played but, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, 93% were played without fans while the other 7% had a variety of reduced capacities.

That meant the number of football-related arrests fell from 1,089 to 116, while the number of new banning orders being issued went down from 360 to 208.

In total, there were 1,359 banning orders in force on 1 August, 2021, with Birmingham City's 54 the highest total for a club and Liverpool's 44 the highest in the Premier League.

In terms of online incidents, the Home Office said that along with stakeholders, it is "currently exploring how best to capture and report on all online abuse and hate crime connected to football".

It added: "These are recorded through a number of different streams, and it is not currently possible to fully capture and report on them alongside figures on hate crime reported at specific matches."