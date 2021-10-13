Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibs head coach Jack Ross has condemned the "disgusting" abuse directed at Ryan Porteous after his red card against Rangers. Ross accused some of the centre-back's critics of "stoking a reaction" with "inflammatory language". (Scotsman) external-link

Ferencvaros have urged their fans to behave at Celtic Park in Tuesday's Europa League game after trouble involving away supporters marred Hungary's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with England at Wembley. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dundee boss James McPake says the club's cash dispute, with players yet to strike a deal over bonus payments, is not a distraction and will be resolved. (Sun) external-link

Derek McInnes, Ryan Jack's former manager at Aberdeen, says the midfielder's return to fitness after an eight-month injury lay-off will give Rangers a huge lift because he "makes every team he plays in better". (Daily Record) external-link

Steve Clarke praises his Scotland players for restoring pride in the national team after they made it four straight wins in competitive games for the first time since 2007 to move within one victory of the World Cup play-offs. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will reject any approach from Newcastle as he's in the running to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in 18 months. (Daily Mail) external-link

As well as trying to secure defender Porteous on a new deal, Hibs are in contract talks with Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet as they look to keep their prize assets. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link