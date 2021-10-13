Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Liverpool beat WSL side Aston Villa 5-4 on penalties in the opening group-stage game of the Women's Continental League Cup

Manchester City put five past Everton as Gareth Taylor's side won their opening group-stage game of the Women's Continental League Cup.

Caroline Weir, Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp, Jess Park and Ellen White netted for City in a 5-1 Group B success.

Championship Liverpool upset Women's Super League outfit Aston Villa on penalties in Group A after a 1-1 draw.

Last year's finalists Bristol City scored a last-minute winner to overcome WSL side Reading in Group D,

In the same group, Crystal Palace needed penalties to overcome Lewes after a 1-1 draw.

In Group E, Brighton defeated Birmingham 1-0 and West Ham beat London City by the same margin.

Coventry United put three past Championship strugglers Watford in Group C, while Spurs edged Charlton 1-0.

A total of 21 clubs are split into five groups in the competition, with group-stage matches taking place between October and December.

The winners of each group are guaranteed qualification to the quarter-finals in January.

Holders Chelsea, alongside Arsenal, enter the competition after the group matches at the quarter-final stage due to Champions League commitments.

Championship leaders Durham take on Manchester United on Thursday, while Sheffield United face Sunderland.

The semi-finals of the competition take place on 2 and 3 February, with the final held on the first weekend in March.