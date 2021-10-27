BBC Women's Footballer of the Year Award 2021 - Privacy Notice

Privacy Notice

Your trust is very important to us. The BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information.

It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Additional information can be found in the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy. Were there is inconsistency between those documents and this notice, this notice shall prevail.

What will we collect and how we use it?

Telescope will collect your IP address, which is used to derive geographical location and for vote integrity checking purposes. It will also collect your voting choice by placing a strictly necessary cookie. This is required in order to provide a robust and reliable vote result to the BBC (this will include counting and capping votes as well as checking for irregularities).

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the data controller of your information that is collected. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. Telescope is the BBC's data processor and is contracted to the BBC to provide the platform. This means Telescope can only use your personal data within the parameters set by the BBC.

Lawful basis for processing your personal information

The lawful basis for processing is the legitimate interests of the BBC to deliver valid votes to the BBC's audience - for both those who take part and for those that consume content based on those results. This yields richer and more engaging content for all of our audiences and is not an unreasonable infringement on the rights and freedoms of the individual BBC audience members.

Sharing your information

Your personal data will not be shared with any additional third parties outside of the BBC and Telescope without your prior permission, unless required or permissible by law.

Retaining your information

The BBC will retain your personal data for a period of 2 years following collection - for internal and external audit purposes consistent with industry standards, unless a longer retention period is required by law. After which your personal data will be deleted.

For more information about how the BBC processes your data please see the BBC's Privacy Policy, available at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law. You can request a copy of the personal data BBC stores about you.

You have the right to ask for the personal data we collect about you to be deleted however there are limitations and exceptions to this right which may entitle the BBC to refuse your request.

In certain circumstances, you have the right to restrict the processing of your personal data or to object to the processing of your personal data.

You have the right to ask that we transfer the personal data to you or to another organisation, in certain circumstances.

You can contact our, Data Protection Officer if you have questions or you wish to find out more details about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal data, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) https://ico.org.uk/. external-link

Updating this privacy notice

We will revise the privacy notice if there are significant changes to how we use your personal data.